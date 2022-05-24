ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anya Zova Talks All About Her 'Make Laughs Not War' Comedy Tour

 6 days ago
Anya Zova, stand-up comedian and actor, joins Cheddar News to discuss her new comedy tour that's raising funds to help those in Ukraine.

Cheddar News

Texas Tragedy Latest & Pennsylvania Recount: What You Need2Know

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!. Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Thursday, May 26, 2022:. Details continue to emerge about the events leading up to the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the gunman allegedly posted on social media three times before the massacre — first that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had in fact shot her, and finally that he was going to shoot up an elementary school. A Texas public safety official said all of those killed were in the same fourth-grade classroom, and that the suspect “barricaded himself by locking the door and just started shooting children and teachers,” before law enforcement broke into the classroom and killed the gunman. AP.
