Uvalde, TX

21 dead in Texas school shooting

KIMT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUVALDE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say the victim death toll from the Texas school shooting now stands at 19 children and two adults. The latest figures come from Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. The gunman also died. Previous story below. UVALDE, Texas...

www.kimt.com

KIMT

Hy-Vee donates $100,000 to help families of Texas school shooting victims

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee is donating $100,000 to the families of the victims and others affected by the Texas school massacre. The money is going to the “Spirit of Giving Fund”, an organization established by Texas retailer H-E-B that provides financial support to help meet the immediate and ongoing needs of individuals and communities impacted by natural disasters and other tragedies.
TEXAS STATE
KIMT

Rochester mom reacts to TX shooting: 'This is not normal, and it's not okay'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Communities are reeling in the wake of the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas this week. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed. "Gun Violence Archive" breaks down some national statistics since 2013. 17,203 gun violence deaths. 213 mass shootings. 140 children killed. Robb Elementary School Students...
ROCHESTER, MN
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KTUL

18 students, 3 adults dead after shooting at Texas elementary school, senator says

UVALDE, Texas (WOAI) —18 children and 3 adults are dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a Texas elementary school, a state senator said. Sen. Roland Gutierrez said he was briefed by state police on the latest deaths at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott previously said on Tuesday that 14 children and one teacher were killed.
UVALDE, TX
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Lawmakers Respond To Texas School Shooting

A shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas has claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults. It is the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook, the 2012 elementary school shooting that left 26 dead in Newtown, Connecticut. 20 children died in that mass shooting. Lawmakers across the...
KIMT

LifeServe Blood Centers on-call to send blood to Texas

MASON CITY, Iowa - In the wake of this week's tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, LifeServe Blood Centers is sending blood to the Lone Star State, and are calling for more donors. LifeServe partners with more than 35 blood centers nationwide that collect extra O+ and O- units that are reserved for critical emergencies.
UVALDE, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

At least 21 dead after Uvalde school shooting, officials confirm

SAN ANTONIO — At least 20 people, including 18 children, were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, according to law enforcement officials. Several others, both students and adults, are being treated for injuries. The alleged shooter was also killed, local police confirmed. It is believed that...
UVALDE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

No Sign of Texas Prison Escapee, Search Enters New Phase

There's still no sign of Texas prison escapee Gonzalo Lopez, and now the Texas Department of Criminal Justice says the search for him is entering a new phase. Lopez escaped custody on May 12 in Leon County, a rural area between Dallas and Houston. Lopez got out of his restraints...
DALLAS, TX
CBS LA

Texas ISD on lockdown after reports of active shooter

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An independent school district in southwest Texas is on lockdown after reports of an active shooter.The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported Tuesday at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available. The department said on Facebook that people should avoid the area because it was an "active police scene."School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.The district said that the city's civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools to operate on modified lockdown on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools will operate on a modified lockdown on Wednesday as an added precautionary measure.The district made the decision after the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday. "Only persons with a prescheduled appointment will be permitted to enter any facility during the modified lockdown. Materials will be sent to schools to assist staff with discussions with students, and additional student and staff support will be available for anyone who needs it," the district said in a release.The district said staff and families will be notified of the modified lockdown through a robocall on Wednesday morning. The district's statement on the deadly shooting in Texas can be found below:"We are heartbroken by the horrific tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. At no time should the tranquility of school become the nightmare it has today. We grieve with the family members of the victims, and our thoughts are with the leadership, staff, children, families, and the entire Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District as they face the days ahead following such a tragedy."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Public Safety
ocscanner.news

NEW JERSEY: ATTORNEY GENERAL ISSUES THE FOLLOWING STATEMENT ON SCHOOL SAFETY

Today, 14 children and one teacher at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas were killed, and others injured, in a mass shooting. Nothing about this is normal. We do not have to accept that we live in a country where children are shot just for going to school. My heart goes out to the families of the victims, and we must all do everything we can to end the epidemic of gun violence.
UVALDE, TX
KIMT

Minnesota Public Radio drops investigative program

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Public Radio has shut down its long-running investigative program “APM Reports.” The Star Tribune reports executives informed employees of the decision on Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear how many members of the 18-member program might be reassigned and how many could be dismissed. The St. Paul-based “APM Reports” ran for nearly seven years. It specialized in long-form investigative journalism. Its podcast, “In the Dark,” won Peabody awards for its coverage of the kidnapping and murder of 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling and Curtis Flowers, who was tried six times for the same crime.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

How to help students process traumatic events

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The school shooting in Uvalde is deeply traumatic for survivors, their families, and the staff at the school. It may also be having an emotional impact on other students across the country. Mayo Clinic Psychiatrist Dr. Paul Croarkin said it's important that parents remember that they can't...
UVALDE, TX

