Albany, GA

McDonald's plans to hire 10,000 employees, 100 in Albany

By Takyia Price
wfxl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDonald’s franchisees has announced plans to hire approximately 10,000 restaurant employees across Georgia, including over 100 in Albany. The news comes in an effort to better serve customers. “Working at McDonald’s isn’t just a job, it’s a career,”...

wfxl.com

wfxl.com

City of Thomasville Utilities join in Project Share

The City of Thomasville Utilities would like to make the public aware of Project SHARE. Through a continued partnership with the Salvation Army and City of Thomasville Utilities, citizens can donate to those in need while paying their bills. City of Thomasville Utilities customers have the opportunity to add a...
THOMASVILLE, GA
FingerLakes1.com

Food Stamp boost ending in Georgia this May

Georgia residents who get food stamps will soon see their benefit decrease. The additional benefit from the pandemic ends on May 31. Application for child tax payments worth $250 per child opening soon. Additional pandemic benefit is ending. Starting June 1, Georgia SNAP beneficiaries will see less money each month....
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Georgia joins $19 million multistate settlement against Ford Motor Company

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced the state has joined a $19.2 million multistate settlement with Ford Motor Company. “We take seriously any allegation of deceptive advertising, and companies that purposefully mislead consumers will be held accountable for their actions,” said Carr. Georgia will receive $370,706 as part of […]
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Georgia overpaid $84 million in unemployment. Now they want it back

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of Georgians who received unemployment benefits during the pandemic are being told they have to pay some of that money back. According to the Georgia Department of Labor, it’s because these people were overpaid. It may have been their own fault, it may have been their employers fault, but now they’re receiving notices telling them to pay up.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Governor extends executive orders to ease financial burden on Georgians

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp signed two executive orders Thursday to alleviate the financial burden placed on Georgians due to inflation and to renew efforts to address supply chain issues. In Executive Order 05.26.22.02, Kemp extended the temporary suspension of the state’s excise tax on motor fuel sales ahead of Memorial Day weekend. He also renewed the State of Emergency for Supply Chain Disruptions via Executive Order 05.26.22.01. Both orders will be effective through July 14.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Albany sees all-time low April unemployment rate

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced on Thursday, May 26, that all Regional Commissions recorded low unemployment rates in April. He also announced that Albany recorded an all-time low unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in April. That number is down one percentage point over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.6 percent.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Food giveaway scheduled for DCSS students, employees

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Helping Hands Ending Hunger is hosting a food giveaway for families of students enrolled in the Dougherty County School System (DCSS). The event will be Wednesday, May 25 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hope Center, 925 Pine Avenue, formerly the old Cola-Coca plant. The food...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Access to food is a text message away for Georgians in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you need help feeding your child this summer, there is a resource you might not know about. With summer break beginning and free and reduced lunches on hold for some students, the pressure is on parents. A network of Georgia nonprofits hopes to ease the burden.
ATLANTA, GA
