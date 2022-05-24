ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Investigator to assist Iowans with consumer protection issues in 12 cities

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ac4l_0fp1R73200

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowans will get the chance to address their financial concerns this summer.

According to a release, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office will host mobile offices and give presentations around the state during the summer to assist Iowans with consumer protection issues, including providing information on how to spot and protect themselves from fraud.

Investigator Al Perales of the Consumer Protection Division will answer consumer questions regarding identifying price gouging, hiring contractors, avoiding scams, and other issues, and can take consumer complaints.

Rental property prices increasing across Iowa

In addition, Perales will give presentations at Iowa Fraud Fighters events in Davenport, Atlantic, and Tama, with the Iowa Insurance Division and other state officials.

The AG’s office received complaints throughout the year related to consumer issues, the release stated. In 2021, the office received 3,536 overall complaints with auto-related issues, home improvement, and imposter scams among the top complaint categories.

“We are dedicated to assisting consumers when they submit a complaint to our office,” said Attorney General Tom Miller. “Our hope is that our mobile offices can provide Iowans with information and resources to address issues before they arise.”

Through mobile offices, presentations and consumer outreach activities, including a monthly newsletter, the AG’s Consumer Protection Division strives to provide helpful resources and guidance to consumers on a number of topics, including Medicare fraud, imposter scams, so-called storm chasers, price-gouging and others.

Date Time Location City
May 26 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Independence Library Independence, IA
June 2 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Eldora Library Eldora, IA
June 7 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Davenport, IA
June 9 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monticello Library Monticello, IA
June 14 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Cass County Community Building Atlantic, IA
June 21 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dyersville Library Dyersville, IA
June 28 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Lake View Library Lake View, IA
June 29 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel Tama, IA
July 7 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Drake Community Library Grinnell, IA
July 13 11:30 a.m. Supertel Inn & Conference Center Creston, IA
July 18 11:30 a.m. Siouxland Center For Active Generations Sioux City, IA
July 27 12:30 p.m. Council Bluffs Public Library Councill Bluffs, IA
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KBUR

Iowa part of settlement with Ford on truck mileage claims

Des Moines, IA- Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced Iowa is part of a multistate settlement with Ford Motor Company regarding gas mileage claims for pickups. Radio Iowa reports that the settlement came after allegations that Ford falsely advertised the fuel economy of its 2013-2014 C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity of the model year 2011-2014 Super Duty pickup trucks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creston, IA
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Eldora, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Monticello, IA
City
Tama, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
iheart.com

Company Must Pay Penalties After Two Workers Killed In Pella, Iowa

(Undated) -- A contractor will have to pay a 13-thousand dollar penalty to resolve a lawsuit after two workers were killed in Pella. The Iowa Attorney General's Office filed an "Iowa One Call" lawsuit against a North Carolina Contractor (MCS). Fiber optic installers employed by MCS struck an electrical line with a jackhammer in August of 2020, resulting in the electrocution of two employees and the injury of a third. The state says other excavations damaged natural gas pipelines and a telecommunications line. The state says the company failed six times to exercise due care when excavating in Pella. The company (MCS) admits fault, has agreed to pay the penalties, and has agreed not to violate Iowa's One Call law in the future. Both men who died were from Virginia.
PELLA, IA
iowatorch.com

Reynolds targets two more Republican state representatives

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds made four more endorsements in Iowa House races on Wednesday, including endorsing the challenger of a second Republican incumbent and endorsed one incumbent over a third who were drawn into the same district. She is backing candidates who support her “pro-taxpayer, pro-law...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Fraud#Price Gouging#Iowans#Iowa Fraud Fighters#Ag
KCAU 9 News

Iowa traffic deaths trending upward into Memorial Day weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – So far this year, 110 people have died in Iowa car crashes. This is the highest number in the past five years. With millions of drivers hitting the road this Memorial Day weekend, it is more important than ever that people drive safe. Sergeant Alex Dinkla of the Iowa State […]
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kiwaradio.com

Cash rental rates rise significantly across Iowa

IARN — Stronger commodity prices and farmland values are leading to higher cash rents across most of the state. According to the most recent annual survey of cash rental rates for the state of Iowa’s farmland, it showed that rates have increased an average of 10.3% in 2022, to $256 per acre. This is the third consecutive and largest uptick in cash rents since 2013, when rents peaked at $270 per acre – a level 5.5% higher in nominal terms than in 2022. In comparison, nominal corn and soybean prices received by farmers in Iowa declined by 16 and 11%, respectively, since mid-2013.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Cookie Company With Iowa Stores To Add 400 Locations

You might possibly be seeing more of these popular cookie shops popping up around Iowa over the next few years. A popular stop for many UNI students is a part of a major cookie corporation. It has plans to expand over the course of the next five years. Insomnia Cookies, a Pennsylvania based cookie company has plans to nearly TRIPLE it's store count by 2027, according to a report from the Business Journal.
IOWA STATE
kelo.com

Iowa surgeon denies nurse’s claims of manipulated patient-outcome data

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KELO.com) — A western Iowa surgeon is denying allegations that he provided substandard care for patients and manipulated patient-outcome data. Through his attorney, Dr. Giovanni Ciuffo issued a written statement this week that said the allegations, made in federal court on May 6 by a nurse with whom he once worked, are “outrageous and completely false.” He said he is “confident that the falsity of those allegations will be brought to light through the legal process.”
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy