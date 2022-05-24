ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

May 24th PM: Rain extends into Wednesday

By SCOTT LARSON
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s going to be a wet night in Siouxland with cloudy skies and a low temperature of 49°. A wind from the northeast gusting to 25 MPH will make it feel a touch cooler even.

Showers will persist through Wednesday morning and then begin to taper off as we get into the afternoon. Precipitation totals of about 1 inch will be widespread. Given the rain and cloud cover, the high will only make it up to 57° Wednesday afternoon. Look for the wind to gust up to 30 MPH from the north.

Thursday we’ll watch the clouds begin to break up and warmer conditions return with a high of 70°. Friday should be seasonal and mostly sunny as we project a high of 77°.

For the Memorial Day weekend, we have chances for thunderstorms on Saturday & Sunday and then a lingering shower chance on Monday. Highs will stick in the 80s.

Seasonal heat in the upper 70s and lower 80s coming our way next week as we transition into the start of June.

For more from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here .

KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

