ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moniteau County, MO

Moniteau County man charged with murder for supplying fatal dose of Fentanyl to Jefferson City woman

By Leslie Taylor
kjluradio.com
 3 days ago

Murder charges are now filed against a Moniteau County man, more than one year after he allegedly sold a fatal dose of Fentanyl to a Jefferson City woman. Court records state the death...

www.kjluradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kjluradio.com

Fulton Prosecuting Attorney arrested on assault charge

Fulton’s Prosecuting Attorney is arrested on an assault charge. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office says it was asked by Fulton Police to investigate an incident involving Prosecuting Attorney Eric Qualls, 33. The incident happened at the 1851 Underground Tap and Grill on East 5th street in Fulton. As...
FULTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Phelps County woman, Pulaski County man arrested on drug charges in Texas County

A Phelps County woman and a Pulaski County man are arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop in Texas County. The Texas County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a pickup truck on Harry Road in the Licking area around 1:00 Thursday morning for a registration violation. The deputy gained consent to search the vehicle and as the driver stepped out, she dropped a container. The deputy says methamphetamine was found in the container. Another three bags, each containing about four grams of methamphetamine, were found in the truck, along with drug paraphernalia.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
State
California State
California, MO
Crime & Safety
Jefferson City, MO
Crime & Safety
Moniteau County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
County
Moniteau County, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man receives probation for stealing old vinyl records

A Jefferson City man receives probation after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars worth of old vinyl records. Kevin Belt, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of felony stealing and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and fined $100.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Texas County man enters plea to charges in attempted murder-suicide involving ex-girlfriend

A Texas County man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in an attempted murder-suicide pleads guilty. Kenneth Clark, 56, of Cabool, entered an Alford plea to charges of second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping on Wednesday. An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain their innocence while acknowledging there is enough evidence to convict them. Clark will be sentenced August 1st.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fentanyl#Police#Violent Crime
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Two men arrested after early monring shooting in Boone County

CORRECTION: Wolfe is from Madison, Missouri. UPDATE: Court records state the incident spanned nearly 20 miles from Centralia to just north of Columbia. Wolfe and the victim had been involved in an incident earlier this week. Wolfe fired shots at the victim then for allegedly stealing a motorized bike from his property.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Two In Custody For Alleged Involuntary Manslaughter

Charges of Alleged involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance, resulted in the arrested of 46-year-old Daisy Lee Maddox of Brookfield and 47-year-old Brandi Lynn Glosser of Chula. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and Chillicothe Police Department booked the two into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. Further details of the investigations have not been released. The warrants were issued by the Livingston County Court. Both are held with no bond allowed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lakeexpo.com

Facing Murder Conspiracy Trial, Leigh Ann Bauman Checks Into Rehab After Boozy Bond Violation

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Former Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent Leigh Ann Bauman is once again in trouble, and this time she’s landed in rehab. Bauman was reportedly seen in Columbia on May 19, 2022 drinking at a local watering hole, and witnesses called the Columbia Police Department, as reported by KMIZ 17. Court records indicate Bauman received a visit from the Columbia PD at her hotel room after receipts verified she had been at the bar drinking. After being tested by law enforcement, records show she had levels of alcohol and THC, both violations of her bond conditions set forth in Camden County Court in a 2021 murder-for-hire conspiracy case that made global headlines. Bauman is accused of trying to hire someone to murder her former mother-in-law; the former friend from whom she was allegedly seeking help in the murder conspiracy ended up going to law enforcement and is a key witness in the case.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Drug search warrant leads to arrest; seizure of drugs, guns and money in Cole County

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) On Tuesday afternoon, the Cole County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force executed a drug search warrant on the 4600 block of Riverfront Drive. Officials say two pounds of meth, suspected black tar heroin, $6,760, a bulletproof vest, and a Savage HMR Rifle were located and seized, The post Drug search warrant leads to arrest; seizure of drugs, guns and money in Cole County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Dixon woman pleads guilty to her part in fatal stabbing

A second person charged for their part in a Pulaski County murder pleads guilty. Cherie Kelley, of Dixon, had been scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday. But instead she pleaded down to one count of tampering with physical evidence and was sentenced to four years in prison. In exchange for her plea, a charged of hindering prosecution was dropped.
DIXON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy