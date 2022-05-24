Moniteau County man charged with murder for supplying fatal dose of Fentanyl to Jefferson City woman

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Former Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent Leigh Ann Bauman is once again in trouble, and this time she’s landed in rehab. Bauman was reportedly seen in Columbia on May 19, 2022 drinking at a local watering hole, and witnesses called the Columbia Police Department, as reported by KMIZ 17. Court records indicate Bauman received a visit from the Columbia PD at her hotel room after receipts verified she had been at the bar drinking. After being tested by law enforcement, records show she had levels of alcohol and THC, both violations of her bond conditions set forth in Camden County Court in a 2021 murder-for-hire conspiracy case that made global headlines. Bauman is accused of trying to hire someone to murder her former mother-in-law; the former friend from whom she was allegedly seeking help in the murder conspiracy ended up going to law enforcement and is a key witness in the case.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO