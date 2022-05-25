Road paving to continue in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The Westwood Height School District has teamed up with the Eco-Development Group to transform a former elementary school into an apartment complex. Gillespie Elementary will be converted to multi-family housing with one- and two-bedroom apartment units. They plan to have it open sometime in 2025. This...
GENESEE COUNTY – U-S 23 in Northbound at exit 90 (Hill Road) is closed in Mundy Township following a crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says a truck crashed into the Hill Road Bridge Wednesday afternoon. MDOT says there is significant damage to close US-23, but not bad...
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is removing lane restrictions on more than 63% of its road and bridge projects across the state to ease traffic delays for Memorial Day weekend travel. AAA Michigan estimates more than 1.1 million Michigan residents are expected to travel 50...
MUNDY TWP, Mich. (WJRT) -- Just days before drivers hit the road for one of the biggest summer travel days, a City of Flint owned truck with a high load crashed into an overpass near US-23 Hill Road Exit 90 Monday night. “These things never seemed to occur at a...
MARSHALL, MI – A bridge over I-94 is closing for six months for a Michigan Department of Transportation construction project. MDOT is rebuilding the 15 Mile Road bridge over I-94 as part of the ongoing $210-million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte and I-94 in Marshall.
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout June. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. June’s mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of delicious, vitamin-rich produce, including watermelon, potatoes and oranges. June’s schedule is:
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- County residents can get rid of unwanted tires from passenger vehicles at an upcoming event sponsored by the county’s Metropolitan Planning Commission. Each vehicle at the event can drop off up to 10 tires from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on June 11 at Environmental Rubber Recycling in Flint.
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of southbound I-75 are back open in Genesee County following a crash Friday afternoon. The lanes were closed after I-475, Exit 125, but have since reopened. The crash was reported at 12:17 p.m. There is no word on any injuries.
MIDLAND, Mich. - Firefighters came to the aid of two people after their boat went over the Dow Dam on the Tittabawassee River. Crews responded to the dam around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. Crews found the men near shore disoriented. Both men have been evaluated by paramedics and released. Efforts...
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Consumers Energy is working to restore power for thousands in Saginaw Township. The photo above is a look a Consumers Outage Map around 11:00 a.m. on May 27th. Saginaw Central Dispatch says multiple traffic lights are out and for people to be cautious.
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is speaking out against threats towards local schools. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson say that so far in 2022, a total 56 school threats have been investigated by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office alone. The Sheriff is urging for students to...
FLINT, Mich. - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says his deputies are trained to go in after a threat. On Friday, during a news conference, the sheriff says it does not matter what rank a person is in his office when they hear shots fired they are going in. “We...
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Northbound U.S. 23 was closed Wednesday afternoon after a tall road crashed into the Hill Road overpass in Mundy Township. The Michigan Department of Transportation closed northbound U.S. 23 at Hill Road while crews complete an emergency repair to the bridge. Northbound traffic on U.S....
FARWELL, Mich - The Farwell Area Schools will be closed on Friday due to a potential threat against staff and students. The district posted the information on its Facebook page Thursday evening. "We will assess the situation with the help of authorities to make sure our students and families are...
SANFORD, Mich. - The Four Lakes Task Force (FLTF) says food debris removal on the Wixom and Sanford lake bottom lands has begun and will continue through the summer. FLTF advises that residents will see equipment and crews on the bottomlands of both lakes removing uprooted trees, loose stumps, dock parts, boat lifts, hazardous substances like gas cans, watercraft, and other man-made objects within the 100-year floodplain.
FREELAND, Mich. - Body-worn cameras will be deployed to the entire 3rd District of the Michigan State Police. Every enforcement member at the level of D/Sgt. and below including Motor Carrier Officers will receive a body-worn camera, according to MSP. This includes specialty teams such as the Fugitive Team, Emergency...
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Two workers from a tree service escaped injury when a tree fell on their truck while they drove south of Grand Blanc on Wednesday. Michigan State Police say the truck from Paul's Tree Care in Waterford was driving down Groveland Road near Edgewood Road in Groveland Township around 5 p.m. when the large oak tree crashed onto them.
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is sharing video of an incident that occurred earlier this month. Sheriff Chris Swanson says on May 1st, a man entered the Genesee County Jail and waved around a gun. Officers and staff responded taking the man into custody. It turned...
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich., - Saginaw Township Police held an event for their annual 'Lock It or Lose It' campaign. The event is designed to promote three simple tips for people to follow to lower the risk of items being stolen from their cars; remove valuables from vehicles; make sure the doors are locked and report any suspicious activity.
Garbage collection will be delayed by one day for Memorial Day. The schedule for the week is as follows:. Monday’s Route: Collection on Tuesday (5/31) Tuesday’s Route: Collection on Wednesday (6/1) Wednesday’s Route: Collection on Thursday (6/2) Thursday’s Route: Collection on Friday (6/3) Friday’s Route: Collection...
