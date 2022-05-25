ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Road paving to continue in Genesee County

By Mid-Michigan NOW newsroom
nbc25news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUNDY TWP., Mich., - The Genesee County Road Commission announced today that they will...

nbc25news.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc25news.com

Former elementary school in Genesee County to be converted into apartments

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The Westwood Height School District has teamed up with the Eco-Development Group to transform a former elementary school into an apartment complex. Gillespie Elementary will be converted to multi-family housing with one- and two-bedroom apartment units. They plan to have it open sometime in 2025. This...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

US-23 Northbound in Genesee County lanes back open

GENESEE COUNTY – U-S 23 in Northbound at exit 90 (Hill Road) is closed in Mundy Township following a crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says a truck crashed into the Hill Road Bridge Wednesday afternoon. MDOT says there is significant damage to close US-23, but not bad...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, MI
Genesee County, MI
Traffic
Genesee County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Linden, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
nbc25news.com

MDHHS continues Flint mobile pantries during June

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout June. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. June’s mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of delicious, vitamin-rich produce, including watermelon, potatoes and oranges. June’s schedule is:
WNEM

SB I-75 in Genesee Co. back open following crash

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of southbound I-75 are back open in Genesee County following a crash Friday afternoon. The lanes were closed after I-475, Exit 125, but have since reopened. The crash was reported at 12:17 p.m. There is no word on any injuries.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Road Work#Urban Construction
nbc25news.com

More than a thousand people without power in Saginaw Township

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Consumers Energy is working to restore power for thousands in Saginaw Township. The photo above is a look a Consumers Outage Map around 11:00 a.m. on May 27th. Saginaw Central Dispatch says multiple traffic lights are out and for people to be cautious.
SAGINAW, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
abc12.com

High load hits Hill Road bridge over U.S. 23, closing freeway

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Northbound U.S. 23 was closed Wednesday afternoon after a tall road crashed into the Hill Road overpass in Mundy Township. The Michigan Department of Transportation closed northbound U.S. 23 at Hill Road while crews complete an emergency repair to the bridge. Northbound traffic on U.S....
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, MI
nbc25news.com

Clare County school district closed Friday following potential threat

FARWELL, Mich - The Farwell Area Schools will be closed on Friday due to a potential threat against staff and students. The district posted the information on its Facebook page Thursday evening. "We will assess the situation with the help of authorities to make sure our students and families are...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Flood debris removal on the Wixom and Sanford lake bottoms begins

SANFORD, Mich. - The Four Lakes Task Force (FLTF) says food debris removal on the Wixom and Sanford lake bottom lands has begun and will continue through the summer. FLTF advises that residents will see equipment and crews on the bottomlands of both lakes removing uprooted trees, loose stumps, dock parts, boat lifts, hazardous substances like gas cans, watercraft, and other man-made objects within the 100-year floodplain.
SANFORD, MI
nbc25news.com

State troopers in Mid-Michigan to wear body cameras

FREELAND, Mich. - Body-worn cameras will be deployed to the entire 3rd District of the Michigan State Police. Every enforcement member at the level of D/Sgt. and below including Motor Carrier Officers will receive a body-worn camera, according to MSP. This includes specialty teams such as the Fugitive Team, Emergency...
FREELAND, MI
abc12.com

Tree service workers escape serious injury when tree falls on truck

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Two workers from a tree service escaped injury when a tree fell on their truck while they drove south of Grand Blanc on Wednesday. Michigan State Police say the truck from Paul's Tree Care in Waterford was driving down Groveland Road near Edgewood Road in Groveland Township around 5 p.m. when the large oak tree crashed onto them.
GRAND BLANC, MI
nbc25news.com

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man brings cap gun into Genesee County Jail

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is sharing video of an incident that occurred earlier this month. Sheriff Chris Swanson says on May 1st, a man entered the Genesee County Jail and waved around a gun. Officers and staff responded taking the man into custody. It turned...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Saginaw Township Police kickoff its annual 'Lock It or Lose It' campaign

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich., - Saginaw Township Police held an event for their annual 'Lock It or Lose It' campaign. The event is designed to promote three simple tips for people to follow to lower the risk of items being stolen from their cars; remove valuables from vehicles; make sure the doors are locked and report any suspicious activity.
SAGINAW, MI
madison-heights.org

Memorial Day - Garbage Delay

Garbage collection will be delayed by one day for Memorial Day. The schedule for the week is as follows:. Monday’s Route: Collection on Tuesday (5/31) Tuesday’s Route: Collection on Wednesday (6/1) Wednesday’s Route: Collection on Thursday (6/2) Thursday’s Route: Collection on Friday (6/3) Friday’s Route: Collection...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy