TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio — A 17-year-old Ohio student is making headlines after she earned her college associate’s degree days before she graduated from high school. According to WLWT, Abbie Campana recently graduated from Youngstown State University with an associate’s degree in business administration. The teen, who began taking college courses when she was a sophomore at Lakeview High School, said she started attending Youngstown full time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to the state’s College Credit Plus dual-enrollment program, her college courses doubled as high school credits, WFMJ reported.

OHIO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO