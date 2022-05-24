ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Holy Family Memorial Announces Blood Drive in June

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA blood drive is being planned in Manitowoc for Wednesday, June 22nd. Holy Family Memorial, in affiliation with...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Two Appleton Automotive Companies Join Forces to Support Suicide Prevention

Two automotive companies in Appleton have joined forces to help prevent suicide. Custom Offsets and Filament Industries are preparing to host their fifth annual Gallery Showcase event at the Resch Center in Green Bay on June 25th, and have announced that the proceeds will go to Prevent Suicide Fox Cities.
APPLETON, WI
CBS 58

Community invited to attend 10th annual Heal the Hood Block Party

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The community is invited to attend Milwaukee's 10th annual Heal the Hood Block Party and resource fair, taking place Saturday, May 28. From 12-5 p.m. between North 1st Street and North Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, residents can join the conversation on how to end violence and crime in the community by coming together and making a change.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Holy Family#Ins#The Hfm Medical Center#Bluetooth
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Prayers needed for John Paul Beine of West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – St. Frances Cabrini Parish held a prayer service Monday for healing and strength for John Paul Beine and his family. John Paul is facing very critical health challenges currently. He is a parishioner and Cabrini high school confirmation student.
WEST BEND, WI
seehafernews.com

Bells Ring At Local Church To Remember Texas School Shooting Victims

Clergy members in Texas organized a national vigil yesterday to remember the 21 people (19 children and 2 adults) who died in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas. Pastor Matt Sauer of First Presbyterian Church in Manitowoc , was one of many to participate telling Seehafer...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

De Pere Intermediate School Students Targeted with a Threat

There was another threat at an area school, but this time it was in De Pere. Officers with the De Pere Police Department were called into Foxview Intermediate School after they were informed of a threat lobbied at several students. School officials didn’t say much due to the ongoing investigation,...
DE PERE, WI
seehafernews.com

Oshkosh Police Investigating Spa Accused of Human Trafficking

The Oshkosh Police Department has opened up an investigation into a spa in the city they believe to be partaking in human trafficking. Investigators are reporting that they have been keeping an eye on Oriental Spa, located at 1000 Oregon Drive for some time, and only saw men going in and out.
OSHKOSH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manitowoc, WI
State
Wisconsin State
seehafernews.com

Mabel A. Marsicek

Mabel A. Marsicek, age 97, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center. Mabel was born on April 23, 1925 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Emma Stangel Hlinak. Mable was a graduate of Washington High School in Two Rivers. On May 25, 1946 she married Vernon Marsicek at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tish Mills. He preceded her in death on April 4, 1984. Mabel was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
MANITOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings strain Froedtert trauma center, staff

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's homicide rate is on yet another record-breaking pace as gun violence spikes. Medical advances improve the survival odds for victims, but it is taking a toll on the people who save them. "I think every time my trauma pager goes off, I get this little pit my...
MATC Times

4780 N. 118th St. #06

Available August 2022 large Lower Totally Remodeled 1 bedroom apartment - Totally remodeled 1 bedroom lower apartment located at 4780 N. 118th St. Milwaukee, WI. Non-smoking building. $850.00 per month. Clean, quiet and responsible tenants only please. All new kitchen and bath cabinets, countertops, carpet, kitchen flooring, light fixtures. Call...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sendik’s: Specialties they’re offering this holiday weekend

If you don’t have the ingredients, or time, to whip together a special side dish or salad to pass this at your next party Sendik’s has you covered. Brian Kramp is at their Franklin location getting a look at some of the specialties they’re offering this holiday weekend.
FRANKLIN, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Man Sentenced in 2021 Oshkosh Homicide Case

An Appleton man has been sentenced for his role in a 2021 homicide in Oshkosh. Erice Grady will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty on charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, and Possession of a Firearm as a Felon during a jury trial in March.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Jerold C. Christel,

Jerold C. Christel, age 86, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers, WI, surrounded by family. He was born August 28, 1935 in Valders, son of the late Victor and Alverta (Matznick) Christel. Jerry was one of the many great grandchildren of William F. Christel of Valders. In the large family lineage, Jerry was the oldest & only son of Victor, Victor was the oldest son of Isidore, and Isidore was the oldest son of William F. Christel. Jerry graduated from Lincoln High School, Manitowoc, class of 1953. He served in the US Coast Guard from 1954-1958, eventually spending many hours working in the Manitowoc Lighthouse on duty. He then began selling insurance and securities at the Wojta Insurance Agency. Retiring from the Insurance Center of Manitowoc in 1998 due to medical reasons.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Harlan Lunde

Harlan Lunde, 75, of Manitowoc passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at his residence. Harlan was born on December 5, 1946 in Nora Springs, IA to Herbert and Nellie Lunde. HE was a graduate in 1965 of Nora Springs/Rock Falls High School where he was a champion wrestler. Upon graduation, Harlan served his country in the United States Navy from 1965-1969, serving two tours of duty in Vietnam on the USS Ranger aircraft carrier. On September 9, 1967, he married the former Diane Reinhart. She preceded him in death on July 12, 2011. On February 16, 2019, he married the former Sandra Anhalt Jarosh.
MANITOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Man dies in fatal motorcycle accident in Lisbon Thursday

TOWN OF LISBON — A 55-year-old man has died after a truck-versus-motorcycle accident Thursday morning. According to a Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department news release, the sheriff’s department and Town of Lisbon and Merton community fire departments responded to the accident at 9:35 a.m. From the initial investigation,...
TOWN OF LISBON, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee Night Market returns to downtown this summer

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The downtown Milwaukee Night Market is back returns this summer!. Hosted by Westown Association, more than 100 local vendors will participate in the event for a full season for the first time since 2019. According to a news release, the diverse lineup of vendors features a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Nurse finds her passion after near-death experience as a teen

MILWAUKEE — A nurse at the Milwaukee VA found her calling to care for others in an unusual way. When nurse Olivia Taylor was 17, she never imagined she would work at the Milwaukee VA. But after a near death experience, she found her passion for taking care of others. Taylor has been a nurse for the past 12 years, with half of those spent at the VA.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy