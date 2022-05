Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer has confirmed the return of both Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and Grogu (aka "Baby Yoda"). Grogu's return was all but assured by the final episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, when Luke Skywalker gave Baby Yoda the choice between the way of the Jedi and the way of the Mandalore – and Grogu decisively chose Mandalore. The return of Sackhoff's Bo-Katan is thrilling news, as she and The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin) are kind of set for a collision course of the future of Mandalore and its leadership.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO