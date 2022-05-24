City of Mobile gets 4 new WAVE buses

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Last week, the WAVE Transit system received four new busses that will be in service by the Fourth of July, according to Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

Since last Summer, the City of Mobile has received nine new WAVE Transit busses, including the modernized MODA Circular that is specifically dedicated to riders in Downtown Mobile. In 2023 and 2024, Mayor Stimpson expects to add another six WAVE buses to the collection.

A grant equalling $4.3 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation is expected to help “modernize” all of the buses. Once all the buses are added, they will be less than three years old.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.