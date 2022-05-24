Autopsy reveals Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk with drugs in system at death



F ormer NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk and had drugs in his system when he was fatally struck by a dump truck on a Florida highway on April 9, according to a Monday autopsy report.

Haskins had a blood alcohol content of 0.20 when he died, according to a report citing the autopsy.

That level is roughly 2.5 times the legal limit for Florida drivers, the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Painkillers, including traces of ketamine and norketamine, were also found in the toxicology report.

Haskins was just weeks away from his 25th birthday, according to the report.

The quarterback was on foot and trying to cross Interstate 595 when he was struck by the dump truck at about 6:37 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol said.

Haskins was previously a quarterback for the Washington Football Team, now known as the Washington Commanders, and was expected to compete for the Steelers' starting quarterback role following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement.