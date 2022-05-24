ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Autopsy reveals Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk with drugs in system at death

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wRt13_0fp1OTkE00


F ormer NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk and had drugs in his system when he was fatally struck by a dump truck on a Florida highway on April 9, according to a Monday autopsy report.

Haskins had a blood alcohol content of 0.20 when he died, according to a report citing the autopsy.

That level is roughly 2.5 times the legal limit for Florida drivers, the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office said.

DESANTIS BEATS TRUMP IN NEW GOP POLL FOR 2024 NOMINEE

Painkillers, including traces of ketamine and norketamine, were also found in the toxicology report.

Haskins was just weeks away from his 25th birthday, according to the report.

The quarterback was on foot and trying to cross Interstate 595 when he was struck by the dump truck at about 6:37 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Haskins was previously a quarterback for the Washington Football Team, now known as the Washington Commanders, and was expected to compete for the Steelers' starting quarterback role following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
BET

Dwayne Haskins ‘Drank Heavily’ Before He Was Killed By Truck

More details have been revealed about Dwayne Haskins’ tragic death. According to The Miami Herald, a May 23 report from the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office stated he was at a club drinking “heavily” and had a significant amount of alcohol in his blood before he was killed by a dump truck. The legal blood alcohol content limit in Florida is .08 and the toxicology report, which included two samples that tested positive for alcohol, had his blood at .20, another fluid level at .24. He also was found to have ketamine and norketamine in his system. Both drugs can be used as medical anesthetics or in recriational form.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Popculture

Jerry Jones Car Accident Update: Police Reveal Findings

Additional details of the car accident Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in last week have been revealed. According to a Dallas police crash report from NBCDFW, the driver of the car that Jones hit was making an improper left turn. The driver of the vehicle, which was a gray Hyundai Sonata, was making a Door Dash delivery last Wednesday evening. The driver slowed down at the intersection and then made an improper turn from the far right lane putting him right in front of Jones's car.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Jon Gruden Had Message After Win In Court Today

A Las Vegas court ruled in favor of Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the NFL going to trial. According to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL's requests to instead proceed the case through arbitration and dismiss Gruden's claims altogether. "I'm just going to let...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Syracuse.com

Remains identified as missing Texas woman; former NFL player reportedly a suspect

Katie Dowd, SFGate, San Francisco (TNS) Remains found in Texas have been identified as missing 29-year-old Taylor Christine Pomaski, officials announced Saturday. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said her body was found in a ditch in the northern part of the county in early December. The identification was confirmed by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. No further information about Pomaski was released.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Steelers#Retirement#American Football#Gop#Interstate 595#Florida Highway Patrol#The Washington Commanders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
208K+
Followers
65K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy