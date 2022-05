An incident on a plane involving a brawl has been taking over social media. A fight during a KLM flight was shown in a video that went viral last week on Thursday morning that shows five men attacking another passenger. The altercation started after one of them used a racial slur against a group of passengers. One of those involved, the man who insulted other passengers, was slightly injured, according to information provided to the local police. The flight departed from Manchester (UK) to Amsterdam (NL) and it was full of passengers who watched the whole incident and panicked.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 18 DAYS AGO