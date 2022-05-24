ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastern graduates 62

By Pomeroy Daily Sentinel
 3 days ago
Sixty-two seniors graduated from Eastern High School on Sunday. Bartee Photgraphy | Courtesy

REEDSVILLE — Eastern High School graduated 62 seniors on Sunday evening.

The Eastern High School Class of 2022 had a pair of valedictorians, who were Emma Doczi and Brielle Newland. Megan Maxon was the salutatorian.

Also in the top 10 of the class were Emma Davis, Jayden Evans, Olivia Harris, Colin Parsons, Elizabeth Schuler, Ethan Short, and Jaylin Stevens.

Receiving honors diplomas were: Abigail Bauerback, Hayes Causey, Emma Davis, Emma Doczi, Emma Epling, Jayden Evans, Olivia Harris, Kendyl Householder, Cami Jones, Megan Maxon, Brielle Newland, Colin Parsons, Isaiah Reed, Elizabeth Schuler, Ethan Short, Jaylin Stevens, and Savannah Stover.

The following are now graduates of Eastern High School: Jason Tucker Ash, Alexus Lynn Ault, Austin Bradley Bable, Benjamin Andrew Bailey, Bradley Shane Bailey, Abigail Grace Bauerbach, Arielle Eileen Beeler, Isabella Camille Blair, Wyatt Alexander Boggs, Hayes Lee Causey, Harley Kay Champion, Tessa Nicole Coates, Colton Allen Combs, Dustin Allen Davis, Emma Grace Davis,

Isaiah Edward Devlin, Emma Jean Doczi, Emma Grace Eplin, Jayden Mikal Evans, Cydnie Anne Gillilan, Malorie Jeanann Glaze, Leeann Skylar Haddock, Baylee Jaylena Haggy, Olivia Michelle Harris, Jenna Sue Hensley, Natalie Nicole Hoffman, Kendyll Leigh Housholder, Zillah Rose Isaacson, Emily Cheyanne Jeffers, Cami Renaye Jones, Ella Kay Loise Kline, Lecia Dawn Leasure,

Megan Louise Maxon, Colton James McDaniel, Lacey Nicole Morris, Breanna Marie Nelson, Dominic Lee Nelson, Mackenzie Erin Newell, Brielle Grace Newland, Bryce Creston Newland, Colin Reid Parsons, Riley Irwin Pierce, Evan James Randolph, Anthony Steven Reed, Isaiah Kipling Reed, Wyatt Logan Reed, Johnathan Edward Riley, Ryan Edward Ross, Elizabeth Marie Jean Schuler,

Taylor Dawn Shaffer, Ethan Daniel Short, Brady Marshal Smith, Brayden Coi Smith, Makayla Maxine Smith, Sean Richard Sobieski, Braxtynn Joseph Spencer, Jaylin Claire Stevens, Sean Alan Stobaugh, Adam Michael-Schley Stoops, Savannah Rose Stover, Ciera Dawn Thorla, and Cheyana Danae Umbel.

