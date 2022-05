LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The recent school massacre in Texas raises the question: How are schools protected in Acadiana?. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is working together with the Lafayette Parish School System to improve school monitoring. LPSS is the first school system in Louisiana to establish a tracking system in real time with law enforcement. Schools will be connected directly with the LPSO Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) and Lafayette 911, to boost response time and be more effective when responding to a crisis. “We are right there on the cusp, trying to be as proactive as we can for the students and the families in the parish,” said Valerie Ponseti, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO