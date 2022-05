On May 18, at 7:30 p.m., officers responded to Walmart after receiving a call that two individuals were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot and pointed a firearm at their children as they walked past. Officers detained the driver without incident and identified him as Kylin Sexton, 22, of Hammond. The passenger, 25-year-old Tyshon Coleman of Hammond, was non-compliant but quickly taken into custody. Located in the passenger seat where Coleman was sitting was a Glock 9mm handgun and suspected marijuana.

HAMMOND, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO