Alabama State

Alabama Primary Election candidates hit the polls early on election day

By Summer Poole
 3 days ago

ALABAMA ( WKRG ) — As many Alabama residents head out to vote in the Alabama Primary Elections, so are the candidates and their families.

Current Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, who is running for re-election, voted in Montgomery, Ala. early Tuesday morning. After voting, she told reporters she expects to win the race tonight.

“I’m feeling good. If everybody gets out to vote we’re going to have a big big night and a big big win. I’m feeling fine and great and wonderful,” said Ivey.

Alabama Primaries: Where to vote and what you need to bring

A candidate for the Alabama Primary Republican Senate race, Katie Britt, also went to the polls with her family bright and early Tuesday morning.

“It was a surreal moment bubbling in my own name this morning,” said Britt. “Growing up in Coffee County, I never imagined that I’d be on the ballot to serve as Alabama’s next U.S. Senator.”

The polls are open until 7 p.m. on Tuesday May 24. To find your polling place, click here .

Kay Ivey
