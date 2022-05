ELKHORN CITY, Ky. — An Elkhorn City man has been charged with murder, after being accused of shooting and killing his brother in an argument. It all happened on Monday, when Cody Cantrell, 36, was involved in an altercation with his father, which resulted in the father sustaining a visible injury to his face. That incident led to an argument with his brother, Adam Cantrell.

ELKHORN CITY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO