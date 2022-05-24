ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Wicked”

By Hubert Adjei-Kontoh
 3 days ago
Last year, VNTAGEPARADISE released The Parable of the Sensei, a maximalist indie rock collage. Equally indebted to Yves Tumor and Kele Okereke, the rock that the Nigerian shapeshifter makes is bright and twitchy—think Gang of...

Listen to kwes e’s “crocodile tears”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “crocodile tears” by kwes e, a 21-year-old rapper from Canterbury, England has all the elements of a Drain Gang hit: dissociative vocals, fractal drums, and deep-felt melancholy. To impress the object of his affection, kwes e talks about obtaining fancy clothes–a Prada suit is mentioned along with the Lacoste gear that gives the song its winking title. kwes e gives the sad boy warble his own spin, blending the hopeful brags (“I just got some money it’s for me and it’s for only you”) with comic asides (“Were you loving me because I got designer on my crotch?”) in an altered falsetto. By the end of the song, his voice is drowned in static, and everything goes quiet.
Tony Shhnow Shares Video for New Song “Keep in Touch”: Watch

Tony Shhnow has shared the video for new song “Keep in Touch.” Produced by Jaimoe, it’s the second single from the Atlanta rapper’s upcoming project Reflexions—due June 9. Watch the Jelani Miller–directed clip below. Earlier this month, Tony Shhnow dropped the project’s Zelooperz-assisted lead...
“Bones”

“Bones,” the third single off Soccer Mommy’s upcoming Oneohtrix Point Never-produced album Sometimes, Forever, pulls us into Sophie Allison’s slow-burning heartbreak. “I feel the bones of how we used to be,” Allison murmurs, reflecting on the tacit unraveling of a relationship. By the end of the song, scuzzy ’90s guitars and gentle drums creep slowly into screeching, blown-out hysterics. And when they finally ebb away, we are taken right back to the calm of its beginning, reminding us of how things once were.
“Cherry”

In the decade since Caribou’s Dan Snaith launched his Daphni alias with a flurry of DJ edits, it has evolved from a clearinghouse for club tools into an amorphous side project where the only constant is a focus on moving bodies. “Cherry” is the first new Daphni production in three years, and it’s by far the heaviest thing Snaith has released in that guise. Where classic disco and house have formed the foundation of many Daphni tracks—his last outing, 2019’s “Sizzlin’,” sped up a giddy horn riff from an obscure 1981 Bermudian funk record—“Cherry” tips its hat to the perennially futuristic sounds of Detroit techno.
Nervous at Night

At 22, Pasadena songwriter Charlie Hickey sits astride the chain-link fence between youth and adulthood. His debut EP, Count the Stairs—released on Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory imprint—positioned him as the next existential soft-rock wunderkind in the Bridgers family tree, not far from regular collaborators Christian Lee Hutson and Harrison Whitford. But Hickey forgoes their gritty melancholy: Nervous at Night, his debut full-length, lingers in the occasionally too-twee space between bedroom and pop as he navigates the travails of growing up.
Nipsey Hussle Cannabis Documentary Released: Watch

Nipsey Hussle is the subject of a new documentary that’s out now. The Marathon (Cultivation) focuses on his work with his brother Samiel Asghedom, developing their Marathon OG cannabis strain. It arrives ahead of the June 18 opening of The Marathon (Collective), a cannabis retail store in Los Angeles. Watch The Marathon (Cultivation) in full via YouTube below.
Young Thug and Dua Lipa Join Calvin Harris in Video for New Song “Potion”: Watch

Young Thug and Dua Lipa have joined Calvin Harris for a new song. It’s called “Potion.” Below, watch the Emil Nava–directed music video for the new single. “Potion” is the first single from Harris’ forthcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, which, according to a press release, is due out this summer. It also marks the first new single to feature Young Thug since the rapper was indicted on racketeering charges, as well as drug and gun possession charges earlier this month.
How Kendrick Lamar Made “Die Hard,” According to Collaborators Blxst and Amanda Reifer

When Kendrick Lamar dropped his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers on May 13, fans across the country sat online clicking refresh on browsers and frantically pulling up streaming apps. The list of people eagerly awaiting Kendrick’s sprawling, double-disc follow-up to his Pulitzer Prize–winning album Damn. included at least two of the collaborators who worked with him: Amanda Reifer and Blxst, the vocalists appear on “Die Hard,” a sun-kissed R&B jam that belies its heavy-hearted ruminations on trust, love, and personal demons.
Beach House Perform “Superstar” on Colbert: Watch

Beach House appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday (May 19) to perform “Superstar” from their recent LP Once Twice Melody. Watch it happen below. Stephen Colbert returned to his show his week after dealing with a “recurrence of COVID-19.” Beach House released their eighth album, Once Twice Melody, in February, four years after its predecessor 7. They have since been in the studio with Kanye West for undisclosed purposes. Earlier this month, Beach House announced that they’d written their first film score, for Netflix’s Along for the Ride, an adaptation of a 2009 Sarah Dessen novel.
Sky Ferreira Shares First New Song in Three Years: Listen

Finally: Sky Ferreira is back with her first new song as a solo artist in three years. Ferreira wrote “Don’t Forget” with Jorge Elbrecht and Tamaryn Brown. Elbrecht also mixed the single and produced it with Ferreira. The song was mastered by Heba Kadry. Listen to “Don’t Forget” below.
Beck, Animal Collective, Jeff Tweedy, Karen O, Kamasi Washington, and More Join Birdsong-Inspired Compilation

Animal Collective, Jeff Tweedy, Karen O, Kamasi Washington, and Nick Cave & Warren Ellis are among the more than 200 contributors to a forthcoming compilation inspired by birdsong. For the Birds: The Birdsong Project will arrive in five monthly stages through September, with the first volume landing in full today. Randall Poster produced the full collection, and Lee Ranaldo is one of the set’s other executive producers. All proceeds from The Birdsong Project will benefit the National Audubon Society. Listen to For the Birds: The Birdsong Project, Vol. I, and watch videos for a few tracks from For the Birds, below.
Four Tet Shares New KH Song “Looking at Your Pager”: Listen

Four Tet has dusted off his KH moniker with the long-awaited official release of “Looking at Your Pager.” The song features a flip of the vocals from the 2000 single “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right)” from the group 3LW. Last year, fans captured live video of the producer dropping the song into a set. “The sample has been cleared,” he shared on Instagram. Listen to the song below.
The Echoing Shell

Dean Spunt and John Wiese have spent their careers pushing and prodding at punk music from different angles. As one half of No Age, Spunt imbues old-school punk rock with the sublime, layering his Ramones-y songs with shimmering walls of distortion until they become heavenly, larger-than-life anthems. Wiese takes an uglier path, creating harsh noise under his own name and churning out teeth-gnashing grindcore with his shapeshifting group Sissy Spacek. Though their approaches may differ, both artists have found invigorating ways to toy with the limits of their genres, reconfiguring them into beautiful, bizarre new shapes and becoming godfathers of L.A. DIY in the process.
Listen to JUNECINEMA’s “Don’t Forget”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. JUNECINEMA are Charlotte, NC’s June! (fka Shawn May) and New York’s Jay Cinema. The two rappers have released solid stuff individually, and they make boom bap magic when they work together. “Don’t Forget,” a recent single, is a perfect example of their style. Over a laid back beat from pis.i, they adroitly trade verses back and forth. Jay Cinema’s flow is precise and light, and he nimbly pairs his pithy bars about getting stuck in his own head with the R&B-inflected production. June!’s gravelly flow befits his tough lines about rising above the bullshit and walking his own path. They earn all the grit they’ve got.
Gia Coppola to Direct Boy Band Documentary Superfans: Screaming. Crying. Throwing Up.

Gia Coppola is set to direct a forthcoming documentary titled Superfans: Screaming. Crying. Throwing Up., as Deadline reports. The project is based on the 2020 book Larger Than Life: A History of Boy Bands From NKOTB to BTS by journalist and Pitchfork contributor Maria Sherman. Coppola will co-produce the project along with Jason Bateman’s production company Aggregate Films.
Palaces

At his best, Flume is chaotic, weird, and kind of naughty. His most memorable tracks feel a bit wrong: They sway against the beat and break into harsh noise when another producer of his stature would probably prefer to insert a euphoric hook or ecstatic drop. His biggest look in the press to date—the first time his profile as a celebrity seemed to match the astronomical popularity of his music—sprung from Burning Man 2019, where he pretended to eat his then-girlfriend’s ass during a DJ set. It was the rare moment in which the Australian producer, born Harley Streten, seemed to genuinely be living the Diplo-meets-Arca fantasy that his best music conjures.
Listen to Ciggy Blacc’s “Kompa”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The old-fashioned Haitian parents won’t be able to decide if they should love or hate “Kompa.” On the single, producer LowkeyMali reinterprets a genre that rarely gets that treatment by dicing up the melodies, strings, and synthesizers of a Haitian kompa track. True to the genre the beat is loud, and the vocals are secondary to the rhythm itself, though Brooklyn’s Ciggy Blacc impressively doesn’t get lost within it. The highlight is the section of the beat which samples the dance breakdown, it’s quick and Ciggy has to push himself to keep up. It’s a flawed song, but I believe it captures the most interesting execution of sample-driven drill: Fewer rehashes of nostalgic hits and more revamps of cultural touchstones.
I’m the Sky: Studio and Demo Recordings, 1964-1971

Imagine the women in Norma Tanega’s songs with arms interlocked, braced against the chill of a Manhattan winter, queering the sleeve of The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan. The singer-songwriter of the 1966 semi-hit “Walkin’ My Cat Named Dog” presented a vision as rounded as Dylan’s or Aretha Franklin’s: self-mockery as self-reliance; folk music verities shorn of messianism and topicality; lesbian and none too oblique about it. Collecting two studio LPs with another album’s worth of unreleased material, I’m the Sky: Studio and Demo Recordings, 1964-1971 marks the first meticulous appraisal this multimedia threat has earned, and it’s a good one—the collection argues for an artist who could’ve been major had her label known what to do with her, and had she taken the arc of a career more seriously than she took her independence.
