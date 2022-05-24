“Bones,” the third single off Soccer Mommy’s upcoming Oneohtrix Point Never-produced album Sometimes, Forever, pulls us into Sophie Allison’s slow-burning heartbreak. “I feel the bones of how we used to be,” Allison murmurs, reflecting on the tacit unraveling of a relationship. By the end of the song, scuzzy ’90s guitars and gentle drums creep slowly into screeching, blown-out hysterics. And when they finally ebb away, we are taken right back to the calm of its beginning, reminding us of how things once were.
Comments / 0