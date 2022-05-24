ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Al Michaels to call NFL playoff game for NBC

By Barry Werner
 3 days ago
You can check out any time but you can never leave as the song goes by the The Eagles and for Al Michaels it seems.

The venerable voice of Sunday Night Football on NBC, who left the network to call Amazon Prime Thursday Night games with Kirk Herbstreit, will give it one more go … at least.

It was announced Tuesday that Michaels will be the play-by-play voice on an NFL playoff game for NBC.

NBC will broadcast a divisional game and two wild card games next season

This can only result in one, fitting question: Do you believe in miracles?

Yesss!

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys May Have Gotten A Major NFL Draft Steal

The Dallas Cowboys turned some heads when they selected Jalen Tolbert in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Tolbert spent four seasons playing wide receiver for South Alabama and put up some pretty solid numbers. He finished his collegiate career with 3,140 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns off...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Colin Kaepernick news

Adam Schefter broke the news Wednesday that the Las Vegas Raiders are working out Colin Kaepernick this week for a potential spot on their roster. If he were able to make the team, it would be Kaepernick’s return to the NFL for the first time since 2016. It was...
NFL
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Al Michaels
The Spun

Longtime NFL General Manager Died On Tuesday Morning

A monumental figure in the history and shaping of the Seattle Seahawks franchise passed away Tuesday morning. At the age of 95, NFL lifer John Thompson died in Las Vegas, per his son, Mike. Thompson was the first ever general manager of the Seahawks and even helped pick the team's...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Ezekiel Elliott Is Wearing A New Helmet This Year

New year, new look for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. On Wednesday, The Athletic's Jon Machota shared a photo of the three-time Pro Bowler at Cowboys OTAs sporting a new helmet for the upcoming season. Since his days at Ohio State, Zeke has rocked the Riddell Speedflex with an SF-2EG-TX...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Jon Gruden Had Message After Win In Court Today

A Las Vegas court ruled in favor of Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the NFL going to trial. According to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL's requests to instead proceed the case through arbitration and dismiss Gruden's claims altogether. "I'm just going to let...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden scores huge victory in NFL lawsuit

It was a wild season for the Las Vegas Raiders last year as the franchise went through more adversity than most clubs. In the early portion of the 2021 season, Jon Gruden was fired after leaked emails revealed the former head coach used racist and homophobic remarks to colleagues. This information came to light while the NFL was investigating the Washington Commanders. Since then, Gruden has sued the league and received a big win on Wednesday.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Cardinals reportedly sign ex-Chiefs RB

The Arizona Cardinals scored the third-most rushing touchdowns (23) in the NFL last season, and have added another quality running back to their roster. Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday on Twitter that the Cardinals are signing former Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams. Williams, signed by the Chiefs as an...
GLENDALE, AZ
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Chargers Sends Five Time Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Pat McAfee reportedly being considered for big role on Amazon

Pat McAfee is a growing personality in the sports media world, and he may be about to get much bigger, according to a new report. McAfee is being considered by Amazon to host a “ManningCast”-style simulcast of “Thursday Night Football,” according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. It is unclear whether McAfee will have the time to add that sort of broadcast to his list of ventures, but it is the sort of offer he would be interested in.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Star Appears To Be Leaning Toward Retirement

Alex Mack's future with the San Francisco 49ers has been in question over the past month, and his absence from OTAs this week has only increased the speculation. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area has reported that Mack hasn't made an official decision yet. That being said, it appears the Pro Bowl center is leaning one way.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Wide Receiver Appears To Be Injured

The Dallas Cowboys' receiving corps will be a bit shorthanded for OTAs this week. That's because James Washington was spotted in a walking boot. At this time, the specifics of Washington's injury are unknown. In an interview with Cowboys Country, however, he said the walking boot is simply a precautionary measure.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Pat McAfee Reportedly Being "Targeted" For Another New Media Gig

Pat McAfee is just about everywhere these days between his podcast, guests appearances on major sports networks and his weekly appearances with WWE. But he may be getting another one soon. According to Front Office Sports, McAfee is being targeted for his own show at Amazon during the company's Thursday...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

