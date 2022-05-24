Hail, damaging winds possible in Denton County with evening storms

Forecasts from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth predict a line of severe storms will hit the Denton area starting around 7 p.m. Tuesday, with tornadoes, hail and damaging winds all in play as potential threats.

Early Tuesday morning, NWS meteorologists issued a hazardous weather outlook for Denton, stating isolated instances of flooding and a few spin-up tornadoes are possible with the storms. Hazardous weather should exit the area overnight Tuesday or Wednesday morning.

Weather service meteorologist Sarah Barnes said the storms will move through the Denton area between 7 to 10 p.m. She added rainfall totals will amount to 2.5 to 3 inches.

“We should start to see storms develop by late afternoon or early evening, and these storms will congeal into a line of showers and thunderstorms as they move through the metroplex,” Barnes said. “Primarily we’re looking at hail and damaging wind threats, and we can’t rule out a few isolated tornadoes as well.”

Parts of Denton County are under moderate and severe droughts, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and Barnes said this storm system could help alleviate some of the drought conditions. The northern portion of the county is categorized as abnormally dry, while the southern area is at a moderate drought level.

“Compared to the past couple months the drought is looking a lot better for Denton, but this should only help improve things,” Barnes said.

The rest of the week will remain dry with no foreseeable rain chances and below average temperatures that will gradually increase starting on Friday. While temperatures over the Memorial Day weekend will not be as high as previous weeks, Sunday temperatures will be in the mid-90s. Barnes said those highs come in at about 10 degrees above normal historical averages.