The St. Louis Cardinals could use a rotation upgrade. Could Chicago Cubs pitcher Wade Miley be exactly what they’re looking for?. When the Reds let Wade Miley walk right to the Cubs off waivers, they surely didn’t expect this kind of production. Miley has a 3.38 ERA in three starts with the North Siders, and could instead fetch the Cubs — not the Reds, as originally intended — a top-30 prospect come the Aug. 2 deadline.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO