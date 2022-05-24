Kim Kardashian slammed for telling fans to eat vegetarian ‘for the planet’ when she owns $150M gas-guzzling private jet

KIM Kardashian is facing backlash from fans for pushing diet changes "for the planet" while owning a gas-guzzling private jet.

The SKIMS founder purchased a brand new $150M jet back in March.

Kim Kardashian is being slammed over a video about her plant-based diet Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The reality star teamed up with Beyond Meat Credit: Instagram

On Tuesday, Kim shared a video on Instagram that was shot in collaboration with Beyond Meat.

In the clip, she appeared to be chowing down on various vegetarian offerings while gushing about the company.

Kim – Beyond Meat's "Chief Taste Consultant" – urged fans to give going vegetarian a try, noting both the health and environmental benefits.

"I believe so much in the mission of Beyond Meat that I've stepped in to help with my greatest asset: my taste.

"This plant-based meat is not only amazingly delicious but it's also better for you, and better for the planet.

"It's a simple change that makes a really big difference. And now that I'm Beyond Meat's Chief Taste Consultant, there's never been a better time to go beyond."

While Kim's famous pals flocked to the comments to support her, critics were less than kind.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was slammed for many things, including being "inauthentic" about her efforts to save the planet.

THE BACKLASH

One commenter quipped: "Anything for a dollar right?"

Another critic wrote: "Kim on her path to being a comedian."

A third commenter wrote: "It's so inauthentic it hurts.."

While some mocked Kim for pushing a lifestyle change "for the planet," while not living that life herself, others were distracted by an odd detail in the video.

At one point in the clip, the mom of four appears to be holding half a burger in her hand.

She appears to be chewing in the clip, but the burger half in her hand is fully intact.

The detail did not escape viewers, many of whom appeared in her comments.

"Did you actually bite into the burger," one eagle-eyed fan questioned.

Another wrote: "They could have at least put a bite in the burger."

A third critic commented: "I love you Kim but them shots of you chewing without even a bite taken out of the food is killing my soul."

FAMILY AFFAIR

Kim has been vocal about her plant-based diet in recent years.

It's something she's been committed to for quite some time and she's even got her kids in on it.

In 2020, the reality star revealed that three of her kids abide by a plant-based diet, and her daughter North is a pescatarian.

She shared the news on social media after she was asked by a fan: "Kim Kardashian, do the kids eat plant-based too?"

She retweeted the question, replying with: "Yes they do! North is a pescatarian though."

Fans were quick to come for her, accusing her of pushing her lifestyle on her children.

One person called it "child cruelty," while another urged her to feed the children a burger.

Someone else suggested her kids must be "asking for some real food."

Other Twitter users claimed she was "forcing" the diet on her kids.

One person tweeted: "You definitely forced that on him. [She's] 6 years old, let [her] eat dinosaur nuggets, mac & cheese, hot dogs and drink Shirley Temples."

Another person wrote of North: "She's [6]. She's not anything. She's not a pescatarian, she doesn't have a specific style... she is a kid.

"Feed her, give her whatever clothes to wear and be done with it!"

KEEPING UP WITH CONTROVERSY

Another fan noted that she was making her children follow certain diets after she criticized her older sister, Kourtney, for refusing to let her own kids have candy at a birthday party.

During an episode of KUWTK, Kourtney and Kim fought over whether to provide sweets at Penelope and North's joint bash.

Kim argued: “The one day they want to have a Candyland party, you’re saying they can’t have sugar?”

Kourtney responded: “I’m not saying they can’t have sugar!”

“There's candies that are not disgusting and filled with chemicals.

“You’re dated, you’re in the past.”

Kim erupted and said: “It’s a Candyland-themed party! Yes, that’s what the party is about.”

“It’s not f*****g gluten-free land over here.”

Fans also slammed her for pretending to eat in the clip Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim has been open about her plant-based lifestyle Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

While she touted the environmental effects, she owns a pricey private jet Credit: Chris Appleton /Instagram

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS