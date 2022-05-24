ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian slammed for telling fans to eat vegetarian ‘for the planet’ when she owns $150M gas-guzzling private jet

By Caitlyn Hitt
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

KIM Kardashian is facing backlash from fans for pushing diet changes "for the planet" while owning a gas-guzzling private jet.

The SKIMS founder purchased a brand new $150M jet back in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1egu6l_0fp1LseU00
Kim Kardashian is being slammed over a video about her plant-based diet Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VLY5u_0fp1LseU00
The reality star teamed up with Beyond Meat Credit: Instagram

On Tuesday, Kim shared a video on Instagram that was shot in collaboration with Beyond Meat.

In the clip, she appeared to be chowing down on various vegetarian offerings while gushing about the company.

Kim – Beyond Meat's "Chief Taste Consultant" – urged fans to give going vegetarian a try, noting both the health and environmental benefits.

"I believe so much in the mission of Beyond Meat that I've stepped in to help with my greatest asset: my taste.

"This plant-based meat is not only amazingly delicious but it's also better for you, and better for the planet.

"It's a simple change that makes a really big difference. And now that I'm Beyond Meat's Chief Taste Consultant, there's never been a better time to go beyond."

While Kim's famous pals flocked to the comments to support her, critics were less than kind.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was slammed for many things, including being "inauthentic" about her efforts to save the planet.

THE BACKLASH

One commenter quipped: "Anything for a dollar right?"

Another critic wrote: "Kim on her path to being a comedian."

A third commenter wrote: "It's so inauthentic it hurts.."

While some mocked Kim for pushing a lifestyle change "for the planet," while not living that life herself, others were distracted by an odd detail in the video.

At one point in the clip, the mom of four appears to be holding half a burger in her hand.

She appears to be chewing in the clip, but the burger half in her hand is fully intact.

The detail did not escape viewers, many of whom appeared in her comments.

"Did you actually bite into the burger," one eagle-eyed fan questioned.

Another wrote: "They could have at least put a bite in the burger."

A third critic commented: "I love you Kim but them shots of you chewing without even a bite taken out of the food is killing my soul."

FAMILY AFFAIR

Kim has been vocal about her plant-based diet in recent years.

It's something she's been committed to for quite some time and she's even got her kids in on it.

In 2020, the reality star revealed that three of her kids abide by a plant-based diet, and her daughter North is a pescatarian.

She shared the news on social media after she was asked by a fan: "Kim Kardashian, do the kids eat plant-based too?"

She retweeted the question, replying with: "Yes they do! North is a pescatarian though."

Fans were quick to come for her, accusing her of pushing her lifestyle on her children.

One person called it "child cruelty," while another urged her to feed the children a burger.

Someone else suggested her kids must be "asking for some real food."

Other Twitter users claimed she was "forcing" the diet on her kids.

One person tweeted: "You definitely forced that on him. [She's] 6 years old, let [her] eat dinosaur nuggets, mac & cheese, hot dogs and drink Shirley Temples."

Another person wrote of North: "She's [6]. She's not anything. She's not a pescatarian, she doesn't have a specific style... she is a kid.

"Feed her, give her whatever clothes to wear and be done with it!"

KEEPING UP WITH CONTROVERSY

Another fan noted that she was making her children follow certain diets after she criticized her older sister, Kourtney, for refusing to let her own kids have candy at a birthday party.

During an episode of KUWTK, Kourtney and Kim fought over whether to provide sweets at Penelope and North's joint bash.

Kim argued: “The one day they want to have a Candyland party, you’re saying they can’t have sugar?”

Kourtney responded: “I’m not saying they can’t have sugar!”

“There's candies that are not disgusting and filled with chemicals.

“You’re dated, you’re in the past.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V0CHJ_0fp1LseU00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OS95Q_0fp1LseU00

Kim erupted and said: “It’s a Candyland-themed party! Yes, that’s what the party is about.”

“It’s not f*****g gluten-free land over here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZrJh_0fp1LseU00
Fans also slammed her for pretending to eat in the clip Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KZVYM_0fp1LseU00
Kim has been open about her plant-based lifestyle Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LA1qh_0fp1LseU00
While she touted the environmental effects, she owns a pricey private jet Credit: Chris Appleton /Instagram

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 165

Bill Jones
2d ago

Look...They don't get it....They don't understand or comprehend.....They are so wealthy they believe what they say because nobody tells them no or corrects them....150 million dollar jet....70 million dollar homes....they are not like normal people...to them this is normal...they jet set around the world to party....to hang out....thsts all they do....get their pictures taken....They honestly think that this is how everyone lives....sad but true....no education or class...but more money than God himself.

Reply(9)
110
CCC WJIW
2d ago

if all these followers would stop watching them, stop buying their merchandise, stop idolizing them, they would be forced to be normal people....

Reply(1)
78
Funky Jones
2d ago

She should go try to raise her kids and hopefully reverse some of the damage she's done to the planet...Do us all a favor and dissappear! 🙄

Reply
60
Related
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad. In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Private Jet#Planet#Skims#Beyond Meat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

McDonald's Removes Controversial Item

McDonald's U.K. removed the Chilli Cheese Bites, an item unfamiliar to American fans, from its menu last month. The Chilli Cheese Bites had their devoted fans, but they were also at the center of a viral Facebook post. In March, Burger King U.K. made fun of McDonald's U.K. for adding it to their menu, 15 years after Burger King U.K. began offering a very similar menu item.
RESTAURANTS
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Dances in Hidden Heels at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Party With North West

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and her extensive family celebrate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on Saturday. The colorful after-party was captured by Kim and her 8-year-old daughter North West on their shared TikTok account. With phone in hand, West recorded her family dancing to music and fooling around while colorful lights and music filled the background. Kim made multiple appearances in the video, waving to her daughter, dancing and smiling. @kimandnorth ♬ We Are Family (1995 Remaster) – Sister Sledge Kardashian wore a black turtleneck jumpsuit underneath a crystal-embellished top and matching shorts....
MUSIC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
444K+
Followers
26K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy