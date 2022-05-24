ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where’s my IRS refund – you’ll soon earn extra interest but there’s a catch

By Aurielle Weiss
 3 days ago
WAITING on your tax refund may not be such a bad thing.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) still has 9.6million unprocessed individual tax returns, but those waiting on a refund will be accruing interest.

The agency has 45 days after the filing deadline to process and send returns.

Once that time is up, the IRS will add daily compounding interest.

The IRS recently announced that beginning July 1, interest rates will increase for the calendar quarter.

The rates for taxpayers will increase from 4% to 5%.

Here's the catch - the interest is taxable.

This means that while you are scoring extra cash due to the agency's setback, don't expect the full amount.

Why your refund is late

Taxes are taking much longer to process and while it can be frustrating, here are some reasons why: improper filing, amended returns, and suspected identity theft.

Improper filing is when your forms are missing important details or incorrect banking information.

Many times, these errors take anywhere from three to four months to correct, according to the IRS.

Amended tax returns are when you need to fix the errors.

This can be a change or correction in filing status, a correction to income, or a change in credits or deductions.

According to the IRS, amended returns can take over 20 weeks to process.

Suspected identity theft is another reason your return could be late.

Typically, if the IRS suspects this, it will send you a letter warning you.

Check your refund status

Taxpayers can typically expect their return less than three weeks after filing electronically and could be faster if you choose direct deposit.

Those who filed a paper return, they can expect to receive their return anywhere from six to eight weeks.

To check the status of your refund, you can visit the Where’s My Refund page on the IRS website.

The Sun explains how ‘special’ tax refunds worth up to $500 are to be issued starting this week.

Plus, three steps to take to find your IRS tax refund which is averaging over $3,012.

