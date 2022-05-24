ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Back home again: McLaughlin family reunites after 31 months

By JENNA FRYER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EK5pY_0fp1LSti00
1 of 7

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The first thing Wayne McLaughlin noticed when he saw his son for the first time in 31 months was how much weight he had lost.

Scott McLaughlin had moved to the United States in late 2020 to become an IndyCar driver, and pandemic restrictions in Australia and New Zealand prevented him from saying goodbye to his family. Finally able to travel out of New Zealand, his parents began their 14th trip to the United States to watch their son run the Indianapolis 500.

The overdue reunion for Wayne and Diane McLaughlin came at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“It was weird, I was a little bit nervous to see them,” Scott McLaughlin told The Associated Press. “It was just all this energy and excitement and I was weirdly nervous.”

FaceTime had kept the family connected, but those calls had not prepared his parents for how they’d find their 28-year-old son. McLaughlin lost weight when he left Australia, where he won three consecutive V8 Supercars championships, but then had to build muscle to handle cars that lack power steering and travel 200-plus mph.

“We knew he lost a lot of weight,” Wayne McLaughlin told AP. “He was always a pretty fat guy, he’s already been reasonably solid, and I just got a big shock to see him.”

There was more to come.

McLaughlin’s parents watched qualifying from a Team Penske pit stall and his mother couldn’t take the speeds, which topped 230 miles per hour (370.15 kph).

“I was looking for a bucket,” Diane McLaughlin laughed.

Wayne and Diane had enjoyed racing as a couple before their two children were born. They bought their son a go-kart for his seventh birthday as a hobby, but wouldn’t let him race for the first six months.

When they finally entered him in competitions, the kid turned out to be pretty good. Wayne McLaughlin decided to move the family from New Zealand to Australia — partly for a trucking business Wayne owned — but also to further their son’s career.

“Wayne said, ‘If he’s going to be any good in racing, if he wants to get to V8, we really need to be in Australia,’” Diane McLaughlin said. “And I’m going, ‘The kid is only nine!’”

“Diane kept saying ‘It’s pie-in-the-sky stuff!’” recalled Wayne McLaughlin. “So when he won his first championship I said, ‘Pie-in-the-sky stuff, eh?’”

It wasn’t long before Wayne McLaughlin realized it wasn’t “dad and son racing anymore” and found some help with one rule: absolutely no open-wheel racing.

But then McLaughlin made it to V8 Supercars, and then Roger Penske bought into the team McLaughlin was with and the Kiwi became a full-blown star in Australia.

“Things were pretty nice before Roger Penske, but Roger just took everything to an entirely different level. He took Scottie’s career to a totally different level,” Wayne McLaughlin said.

Team Penske wanted to move McLaughlin to the U.S. to race. McLaughlin assumed it would be a NASCAR opportunity; Penske instead took him to IndyCar — an open-wheel series.

“But he’s a grown man now, what are we to say?” asked Wayne McLaughlin.

It was terrifying for his parents, but conversations with Penske and team president Tim Cindric “assured us they’d take care of our boy,” said Wayne McLaughlin.

When the pandemic began, McLaughlin was finishing his final Supercars season in Australia while his parents were in New Zealand. Travel lockdowns prevented them from seeing each other before McLaughlin and his wife headed overseas.

For the first time in his career, his parents weren’t a part of it. McLaughlin was more than 8,000 miles away racing in a series they found uncomfortable and knew little about.

The rims around Wayne McLaughlin’s eyes turned pink and teared up multiple times talking about the 31 months from when they last saw their son and the journey he’s taken without them.

“We were heartbroken,” says Wayne McLaughlin.

“We didn’t get to say goodbye,” added Diane.

“And now he’s moving to America and going into a category that is the best in the world and we couldn’t be there and we’ve been with him since this started when he was just a boy,” continued Wayne.

Watching their son compete in his IndyCar rookie season required waking up at 4 a.m., relying on McLaughlin’s wife, Karly, to keep them informed during a race weekend, and a lot of yelling at the television. Wayne McLaughlin went viral when his son posted a video of his “Number One fan.”

When McLaughlin’s sister arrives this week, it will be the first time the entire family has been together since McLaughlin’s wedding in 2019. His parents’ visa is good for 12 weeks and they’ll travel to nine IndyCar races and spend time at Scott and Karly’s North Carolina home.

They are ardent fans of the U.S. — this week marks the McLaughlins’ 14th trip to America, his parents toured Indianapolis Motor Speedway years ago and Wayne McLaughlin has a decal of the American flag covering the back window of his Chevrolet Silverado.

The opportunity for their son to move to their favorite country and drive for Roger Penske, who promised McLaughlin was in good hands, was too good for to pass up.

“They knew we were very anxious and they pushed the safety, Roger invited us after the wedding to Charlotte to see the shop and meet everyone, and it made us feel better,” Wayne McLaughlin said. “This is new racing to us. But we’re here now and we can’t wait to see Scottie in the Indy 500.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana Society
State
North Carolina State
Indianapolis, IN
Society
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
CBS Sports

Indy 500: How the tradition of the winner drinking milk in Victory Lane began

A large part of what has made the Indianapolis 500 one of the greatest races in the world and a civic institution in the state of Indiana is the emphasis that is placed on the race's many traditions. From "Back Home Again in Indiana" to "Gentlemen, Start Your Engines," there are a number of ceremonial steps to the race that the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and its keepers cherish and firmly adhere to.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Defense One

Another Killer Dressed Up Like a Special Operator

The shooter who perpetrated America’s latest mass murder by gun—in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday—wasn’t a right-wing domestic extremist or white supremacist, like the 18-year-old killer in Buffalo just 10 days ago. He wasn’t a terrorist-inspired jihadist, like the two killers in San Bernardino seven years ago. He wasn’t somewhere in the middle, like the killer in Orlando six years ago. He was, by early accounts, a severely bullied kid who took his revenge by doing what many of these killers do: dressing up in the toughest, meanest costume that he knew: that of an American special operator.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Penske
Phys.org

Public police are a greedy institution

The ongoing calls from communities to defund public police, that grew louder following the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in 2020, have raised several crucial questions. As researchers of police work, we looked at some of the critical issues surrounding these calls in our new book on...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
FanBuzz

An Indianapolis Native’s Guide to “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”

On May 27, 2007, my dad took me to the 91st running of the Indy 500. Known as “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” the Indy 500 is the largest single-day sporting event in the world. It’s famous for wild infield parties and open-top race cars that hit maximum speeds of over 200 miles per hour for the 500-mile, 200-lap race. And, having been born in Indianapolis, for my 21st birthday all I wanted was to finally see the spectacle in person for the first time.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1823 — A $20,000 match race between American Eclipse (representing The North) and Henry (representing The South) is held at Union Course, Long Island, N.Y. American Eclipse wins in two-of-three heats, after his original jockey, William Crafts, is replaced by Samuel Purdy before the second heat. The race, witnessed by 60,000 spectators, is the first to have been timed by split-second chronometers, which were imported for the event.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penske Racing#Indy 500#Ap#Indycar#Facetime#Team Penske
The Associated Press

Ted Cruz hasn’t posted identical tweets after 12 mass shootings

CLAIM: A compilation of screenshots shows that Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has tweeted identical messages after 12 mass shootings in the U.S. from 2012 to 2022. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The image begins with a real message Cruz tweeted following Tuesday’s shooting at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, but the following 11 tweets have been fabricated to look like he used the exact same message with a different city name each time. A search of Cruz’s active Twitter accounts, web archives and a database of deleted tweets, shows he did not repeatedly tweet the same message.
UVALDE, TX
Reuters

Fiji PM calls meeting with new Australia foreign minister 'wonderful'

SYDNEY, May 28 (Reuters) - Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said on Saturday he had a “wonderful meeting” with Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who travelled to Fiji days after being sworn in to show the new government's attention to the Pacific Islands. “Fiji is not anyone’s backyard...
CHINA
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: Stagflation worries, CEO pay

Worry about stagflation, a flashback to ’70s, begins to grow. WASHINGTON (AP) — Stagflation. It was the dreaded “S word” of the 1970s. For Americans of a certain age, it conjures memories of painfully long lines at gas stations and shuttered factories. Stagflation is the bitterest of pills: High inflation mixes with a weak job market to cause a toxic brew that punishes consumers and befuddles economists. For decades, most economists didn’t think such a nasty concoction was even possible. But a confluence of events has economists reaching back to the days of disco and the bleak high-inflation, high-unemployment economy of nearly a half century ago. Few think stagflation is in sight. But as a longer-term threat, it can no longer be dismissed.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
New Zealand
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

916K+
Followers
444K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy