Teen Mom Jenelle Evans reveals if she’s really returning to MTV show after fans spot ‘clue’ she filmed new scenes

By Phillip McDonald
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

TEEN Mom Jenelle Evans has revealed if she's returning to the MTV series after fans spot a 'clue' that she filmed new scenes.

Jenelle, 30, was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019 after a series of controversies involving herself and her husband David Eason, 33.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kxO2x_0fp1LR0z00
Teen Mom Jenelle Evans discusses possible return in YouTube video Credit: YouTube/Jenelle Eason
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LpMHl_0fp1LR0z00
Jenelle Evans with her kids Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley and her husband David Eason Credit: Instagram

In a YouTube video posted on Jenelle's channel, the Teen Mom alum addressed her fans regarding the rumors surrounding her return to the show.

In it, Jenelle sits in the backyard of her North Carolina home with her pool behind her and each of her pets vying for attention.

She starts by apologizing for the gap between videos and states that she's been "busy".

The MTV star discusses attending Tenn Mom costar Briana DeJesus, 27, court victory party, and the accommodations that were provided.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13LVZF_0fp1LR0z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22skgS_0fp1LR0z00

She then goes on to talk about how MTV was present during the party: "Did they film me? Yes, I signed an agreement to film."

She quickly follows that up by saying, "We had a little bit of conversation when I arrived. [They asked] how am I doing lately and stuff like that".

"But other than that", she continues, "I just had fun".

"So for everyone freaking the h**l out about this party, it was really about friends coming together."

The gathering that sparked the fan rumors was Briana DeJesus party to celebrate her count victory over Kailyn Lowry, 30.

Jenelle was spotted attending her former 27-year-old cast member's party over social media.

Another Teen Mom Jade Cline, 24, posted a behind-the-scenes photo of Jenelle at the party and some sharp-eyed fans noticed a few details.

One fan posted on Reddit: "Not only is Jenelle at the party, but Britanny's got a mic on her... MTV cameras must be filming as we speak."

A second fan asked: "I wonder if she thinks that this is her way back in with MTV?"

A third chimed in: "One of them posted a video that showed two of the camera guys filming. They were definitely there."

Yet a fourth fan speculated: "I think Bri probably told her MTV was going to be there so David wasn’t invited.

"Jenelle probably saw it as an opportunity… but I bet David is pissed."

APOLOGY DENIED

Jenelle took to TikTok following the party to address a fan's question regarding the beef between her and Kailyn.

While recording from a "Star Wars" pod, the mother of three starts the video by saying she had "the best time here."

"Here" refers to Briana DeJesus court victory party.

She continues by saying that while there, "not one time did we really care about talking about Kail".

Jenelle reminds the fans that while filming Teen Mom the producers feed them, the Teen Moms, the questions they want to film.

"If they're like let's talk about Kail, let's talk about Kail...they can talk about Kail."

The 16 & Pregnant alum then goes on to speak on the commenter's statement directly.

She starts by saying denying any notion that all the haters have "linked up" and instead singles out one hater instead.

"Kail is a big hater", Jenelle then emphatically adds, "I do not accept her apology".

She concludes the TikTok by stating, "The issues that me and Kail have go really deep...Kail started s**t for no reason by filing this to begin with".

Teen Mom fans reacted to the video in the comment section.

One follower asked, "Please explain more about how it was 'for no reason'".

Jenelle responded, "That time. She wasted everyone’s time and money, yet she talks mad s**t about everyone in life on her podcast."

Another fan commented, "'We didn’t talk about Kail' but has a party literally about Kail lmao".

To which the MTV star again responded, "And? You mad you didn’t go? Cuz it was fun AF".

A third commenter attempted to cut deep when she stated: "What’s funny is none of these girls even like Janelle they literally just used her bc the more haters the better"

Jenelle again replied to the comment, defending herself by stating, "Bri is the only one I talk to since leaving the show...we just don’t brag about it everywhere like Kail’s BS podcast".

KAIL'S PLEA

The apology in question is one recently made by Kail via Instagram.

In it, the former Teen Mom 2 star explained that she wanted "to address [her] storyline."

The MTV mom realized that she had "blamed the wrong person for leaking my pregnancy news with" her son, Lux, who is now three years old.

She stated she wanted to "formally apologize" to Jenelle "for wrongfully accusing her of leaking my pregnancy news when I was pregnant with Lux."

Kailyn continued: "At the time, I felt hurt and betrayed over a moment that I should have been able to announce my own timeline."

The reality star had "voiced those feelings against who I thought caused them."

She wished to "have been able to announce my pregnancy on my own terms."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V0CHJ_0fp1LR0z00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OS95Q_0fp1LR0z00

Kailyn confessed: "No one likes admitting when they're wrong but I was wrong here."

She concluded: "I wanted to extend that apology to Jenelle. I am sorry."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05H9uj_0fp1LR0z00
Jenelle Evans with fellow Teen Mom 2 cast member Briana DeJesus Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HbUKG_0fp1LR0z00
Briana's court victory party sparked rumors of Jenelle's return to the series Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mig6X_0fp1LR0z00
Jenelle Evans parties with Brittany Dejesus, Jade Cline and friends and Briana’s party Credit: Jenelle Evans/Instagram

