Neighbors file lawsuit in beach access dispute

(WSNN) - In the spirit of Memorial Day weekend, here are some patriotic events to look out for this weekend. The annual Memorial Day parade returns to Downtown Sarasota. It will start Monday at 10 AM on Main Street and Osprey Avenue and ends at J.D. Hamel Park. A ceremony at the park starts at 11 AM This year, the theme is “All Gave Some. Some Gave All.” For more information, you can click here.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO