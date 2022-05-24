Neighbors file lawsuit in beach access dispute

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Recently, Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation recognized five Sarasota County teachers for going above and beyond in their profession. The winners were recognized in partnership with Sarasota County Schools in memory of Chuck Barancik. The prize acknowledges five outstanding teachers on Chuck’s birthday in May and five on Margie Barancik’s birthday in September. Each teacher recognized for their positive impact on their students’ lives is awarded $5,000 to spend on professional development experiences, material, and equipment for their classrooms.
