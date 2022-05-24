Jackson State unveils Bob Owens Pre-Law Center

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson State University (JSU) and members of the College of Liberal Arts Center hosted a unveiling of the Bob Owens Pre-Law Center on Tuesday, May 24.

Members of Pre-Law societies and attorneys from Mississippi were invited to the event.

Owens received many outstanding awards and was inducted into prestigious law committees. He was also a 1973 graduate of Jackson State University.

“We are just so honored to experience this opportunity, not only just for us, but for our future attorneys here at Jackson State University,” said Dr. Charles Irvin, Bob Owens Pre-Law Center advisor.

The Bob Owens Center will premiere a special program, the Bob Owens Pre-Law Academy. The academy is an accelerated boost to ensure students are well prepared for the LSAT exam and the levels of elite law schools.

The academy is also committed to preparatory programs, special projects, events, and co-curricular activities for students.

The Bob Owens Center will be open to Pre-Law students starting in Fall 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.