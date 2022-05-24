19 kids, 3 adults dead in Uvalde school shooting

Related
DPS: Police waited more than 40 min. during shooter response
Authorities said the 18-year-old gunman was in Robb Elementary School for over an hour before he was killed by law enforcement.
ProAction responds to the terrible Uvalde massacre
Monthly “Stop the bleed” classes will be held in different schools across the city.
DPS: Texas shooter discussed school shootings, guns on social media
The suspect in a Texas mass shooting that resulted in 19 students and two teachers dead talked about school shootings and guns via social media apps, the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Director Steven McCraw said during a news conference Friday,
NRA convention underway, overshadowed by Uvalde School Shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Only a few days after the mass shooting of 19 students and 2 teachers killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, the National Rifle Association kicked off their convention in Houston. The NRA Convention Meeting and Exhibits started Friday morning and runs through Memorial Day weekend. Former president Donald Trump, […]
Sweetwater officers urgently requested to deploy to Uvalde after school shooting
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Sweetwater Police Department (SPD) announced Friday that will be deploying officers out to Uvalde, in light of the horrendous school shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. According to a release from the City of Sweetwater, two officers will be deployed by urgent request from the State of Texas. Duties […]
Company that made Uvalde shooter’s AK-15-style rifle pulls out of NRA convention
Daniel Defense, the company that manufactured the AR-15-style rifle used by the shooter at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has pulled out of this week’s NRA convention in Houston.
Alabama leaders respond to Texas elementary school shooting
Alabama state leaders are offering condolences and support to Texas after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at an elementary school, killing 18 children, three teachers and injuring others.
Verified ways to help victims of the Texas school shooting
KXAN is gathering and verifying ways you can support our neighbors in Uvalde.
Police face questions over response to Texas school shooting
Frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the school, according to witnesses. The Texas Department of Public Safety said 40 minutes to an hour elapsed from when Ramos opened fire on the school security officer to when the tactical team shot him.
After Uvalde, PTSD a concern for residents near and far from shooting
EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Tuesday’s mass shooting in Uvalde was tragic and it’s impact will resonate far beyond the hurt residents of that community. Not only has the shooting caused trauma and heartache in the victims and their families, but it can also trigger survivors who have experienced something similar, like those who lived […]
Abilene 4th grader speaks on Uvalde shooting after local prayer vigil
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Following the tragedy in Uvalde, members of Saint Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church organized a prayer vigil to lift up lost lives and loved ones left behind in the wake of the appalling shooting. “They’re innocent. You pray… You think they’re safe at school,” Abilene grandmother Tina Najera said of the tragedy in […]
Virginia lawmakers, officials react to Texas elementary school shooting that killed at least 21
After the tragic shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed at least 21 people, lawmakers and leaders across the country and reacting to the news. The Robb Elementary School shooting, which happened in Uvalde, Texas, took the lives of at least 19 students and two adults. The gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly killed by authorities.
County Attorney, District Attorney: Residents who make false threats face serious consequences
It is a state felony to make false threats which place a person in fear of imminent bodily injury
El Paso lawmakers question state’s gun laws
EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The tragic shooting in Uvalde has local lawmakers once again questioning the state’s gun laws and asking how another mass shooting can be prevented. Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the details in the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, where a lone […]
PHOTOS: Scenes from deadly Texas school shooting response
The photos show the law enforcement response outside that afternoon, including medics, local police, district police and the FBI.
RGV school district investigates credible threat
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna ISD said they are investigating a credible threat of violence. According to the district, in light of the shooting in Uvalde and in an abundance of caution, Donna ISD will be canceling classes district-wide. Officials are asking staff to work from home and say the security and safety of […]
VIDEO: Beto O’Rourke crashes Abbott press conference on Uvalde school shooting
O'Rourke walked toward the stage after Abbott's opening statement saying "you are doing nothing."
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick bows out of NRA convention
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will not attend the National Rifle Association's convention this weekend in Houston, days after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde.
‘Colorado Hearts Are Heavy’: Gov. Jared Polis, Other Colorado Elected Leaders React To Texas Elementary School Shooting
DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis released a statement after the elementary school shooting in Texas. At least 19 children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. UPDATE: At least 18 children and one adult were killed after a shooter opened fire at Texas elementary school. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the shooter is also dead and is believed to have been killed by responding law enforcement officers. https://t.co/ntvWmDY3xw — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 25, 2022 The shooter, an 18-year-old male, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers. (credit: CBS) Authorities say the suspect...
Meghan Markle visits Robb Elementary memorial site, leaves flowers
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle arrived at the memorial site for the 21 victims killed in Tuesday's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
