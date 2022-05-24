ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Hospitals: Retirement plan lawsuits could have 'significant detrimental' effect

By Kelly Gooch
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago

The American Hospital Association, U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Association of American Medical Colleges filed a friend-of-the-court brief urging the dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by choosing a retirement plan other than the least expensive...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

beckershospitalreview.com

Baystate Health urges selective ER use ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health is urging people with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections to avoid its emergency rooms unless they are seriously ill to preserve capacity and resources over the Memorial Day weekend, MassLive reported May 27. People seeking COVID-19 testing and treatments should visit physician offices, urgent care centers...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

Brigham and Women's nurses approve deal after 9 months of talks

Nurses have approved a new contract with Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital. The two-year deal, which covers nurses represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, includes a strong compensation and benefits package, according to a May 24 news release from the union. "Brigham nurses fight hard every day for our patients...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Lexington-based pharmaceutical company developing Alopecia treatment drug

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lexington company believes it may have developed a life-altering cure for baldness. Concert Pharmecuticals is currently in Phase Three of clinical trials for its Alopecia Areata medication. According to CEO Roger Tung, the medication has provided astounding results for those suffering from the autoimmune disease....
LEXINGTON, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

Boston hospital to cut services, 118 jobs in July

Tufts Medical Center in Boston is eliminating 118 jobs when it closes pediatric beds in July, according to a notice filed with state regulators. Tufts announced plans earlier this year to close the pediatric beds and convert the space into an adult intensive care unit and medical and surgical beds. Children in need of inpatient care will be referred to Boston Children's Hospital, which is opening 50 additional beds in July.
BOSTON, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

Care New England could have merger plans by early summer, CEO says

Providence, R.I.-based Care New England could have plans for a merger by next month, its outgoing CEO told WPRI on May 25. The health system announced the retirement of James Fanale, MD, on May 11. He will step down in early 2023. Care New England has been going through financial...
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

Some COVID patients treated with Paxlovid see symptoms return

BOSTON - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health advisory that people who have taken the prescription medication Paxlovid for COVID-19 need to isolate again if their symptoms return. Paxlovid is a pill that is offered to patients at higher risk of COVID-related complications. It needs to be started within 5 days of the onset of COVID symptoms. It's generally well-tolerated and can help prevent hospitalization and death from COVID-19. But a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid will experience a rebound of their COVID symptoms 2-to-8 days after initial recovery. The symptoms are usually mild and there have been no reports of severe disease. But patients will often test positive again even after having tested negative. It's not clear whether this is the natural history of the illness in some people with COVID. It does not appear to be due to resistance to the medication or reinfection with the coronavirus. However, because the virus is detectable once again in these patients they could be contagious, so the CDC is now saying they should isolate again for at least 5 days and wear a mask for 10 days after the rebound symptoms started.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Is the current COVID surge peaking? New wastewater data shows a turnaround

Levels of the virus have been rising since March, but some are optimistic about a sustained decrease. Researchers are optimistic that new data from wastewater shows that the current COVID-19 surge could soon come to an end. The information was posted Monday by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority. It shows decreasing levels of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Supreme Court could soon weaken gun laws in several states, including Mass.

The latest mass shootings in southwest Texas and Buffalo saddened Greg Gibson of Gloucester, who knows first hand the grief and trauma families are suffering. Gibson lost his son, Galen, in a shooting at Simon's Rock College in western Massachusetts 30 years ago. And he believes the country needs stronger gun control laws to prevent future tragedies.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wbsm.com

Wareham Asphalt Company Charged for Tax Evasion

WAREHAM — A Wareham-based asphalt company is facing new accusations from the state after the firm, its founder and a former accountant were all indicted on tax evasion and obstruction charges for allegedly falsifying financial documents. The Massachusetts Attorney General's Office announced yesterday that Rochester Bituminous Products Inc. and...
WAREHAM, MA
Cambridge issues mask advisory, as COVID cases rise

Cambridge is once again urging residents to wear masks while indoors, in response to the current high level of COVID transmission. The city issued the mask advisory on Monday. And while it doesn't go as far as previous mandates, city officials are "strongly recommending that residents wear masks when indoors outside the home and when around others."
NECN

Boston Rolls Out Plan to Address Mass. and Cass, Homelessness and Drug Crises

Months after clearing the homeless encampment in known as Mass. and Cass, Boston city leaders on Tuesday outlined the next steps for addressing the homelessness and substance abuse crises that helped create the settlement. Mayor Michelle Wu detailed an 11-point plan to improve public safety, health and cleanliness in the...
BOSTON, MA
Jamaica Plain Gazette

Sgt. John Dougherty of E13 retires

Sgt. John Dougherty, the Community Service Supervisor for the Jamaica Plain branch of the Boston Police Dept., has announced his retirement. The Gazette received countless emails regarding the sergeant’s work in the community. “Sgt. Dougherty has been a friend and advocate of JP Centre/South Main Streets for many years,”...
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Cambridge’s Affordable Housing Waitlist is Over 20,000 Names Long. How Did the City Get Here?

If there is a refrain in local Cambridge politics, it is the phrase “affordable housing.”. In the thick of Cambridge’s city manager search, residents have said time and time again that affordable housing is the city’s preeminent concern. All nine city councilors’ campaign platforms list affordable housing among their top priorities. During mid-May hearings on the city’s 2023 budget, funding for affordable housing emerged as a key point of deliberation.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts contractor accused of victimizing over 100 homeowners, cheating customers of over $1 million

TEWKSBURY– Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan has announced that Pasqualino Vittorio Spadorcia has pled guilty in connection with repeatedly and continually committing larceny by contracting to perform substantial home improvement repairs and projects with no intentions of completing the projects. In total, Spadorcia was successful in cheating the 17 victims named in the indictment out of over $1 million dollars. There have been more than one hundred homeowner-victims identified during the course of the investigation, with additional victims coming forward since the indictment.
TEWKSBURY, MA

