ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

As Starbucks Exits Russia, Another Symbol of American Capitalism Fades

By Eloise Barry
TIME
TIME
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1Vqi_0fp1IOn500

Starbucks joined McDonald’s in announcing a permanent end to its operations in Russia this week, having previously suspended trading in Russia in March. The news comes amid an exodus of Western businesses from Russia , including tech giant Apple and furniture retailer IKEA.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Western businesses in Russia have been rushing towards the exit, symbolizing an end to decades of economic, political, and diplomatic cooperation between the nation and the West.

A month after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Starbucks and McDonald’s followed other major global brands in announcing a temporary closure of their businesses in Russia. In scenes reminiscent of the burger chain’s 1990 opening in the country, consumers rushed to McDonald’s restaurants to get a last meal before the closures, despite freezing winter temperatures.

According to CNN , the temporary closure in both Russia and Ukraine cost McDonald’s $127 million, including $100 million for disposed food and inventory, and $27 million to cover staff costs and payments for leases and supplies. The closures affected McDonald’s net income, which fell 28% in the first three months of the year.

On May 16, the company announced that the temporary closure of its restaurants in Russia would be made permanent. “The humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, and the precipitating unpredictable operating environment, have led McDonald’s to conclude that continued ownership of the business in Russia is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald’s values,” the company said in a statement .

The company later found a buyer in Russian businessman Alexander Govor , who already operated 25 of McDonald’s outlets in Siberia. The nearly 850 Russian restaurants will operate under a new name , staffed by the same 62,000 employees. McDonald’s has been busy taking down all golden arches and related branding atop its restaurants—in a process it calls “de-Arching”.

A week later, Starbucks followed in McDonald’s footsteps, announcing its decision to “exit and no longer have a brand presence in the [Russian] market”. The cafe chain said in a statement that it would continue to pay its 2,000 employees’ salaries for six months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BmXZz_0fp1IOn500
Coffee mugs are displayed in a basket in the newly opened Starbucks store in the Khimki-Mega shopping mall, near Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 6 2007. Dmitry Beliakov—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Symbols of American capitalism

The path for Seattle-based Starbucks to enter Russia in 2007 was laid by pioneer McDonald’s, which opened its first ever store in Moscow’s Pushkin Square in what was then the Soviet Union in 1990. Hundreds of people queued to make their first ever order at the burger chain, where a Big Mac—or Bolshoi Mak locally—cost 3.85 rubles, the equivalent of two and half hours work for an average earner in the country.

The Chicago-based restaurant chain’s entry into the Soviet Union, nearly two years before the fall of the communist state in December 1991, was anything but straightforward and reportedly followed 14 years of tortuous negotiations. According to the Washington Post , the company invested $35 million in a meat-processing, dairy, and bakery plant outside Moscow whose sinister façade earned it the name “McGulag” among visitors.

The arrival of McDonald’s—an iconic symbol of American capitalism—in the Soviet Union was emblematic of a wider thaw in Soviet-American tensions. After assuming the role of Soviet leader in 1985, Mikhail Gorbachev began an unprecedented process of transformation in the country, involving democratizing the political system, lifting restrictions on freedom of expression, and partly decentralizing the economy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JnfZb_0fp1IOn500
Soviet customers stand in line outside the just opened first McDonald's in the Soviet Union on Jan. 31 1990 at Moscow's Pushkin Square. Vitaly Armand—AFP/Getty Images

Most famously, he cultivated cooperative relationships with Western rivals, signing the historic Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with U.S. President Ronald Regan in 1987 and withdrawing Soviet troops from Afghanistan in 1988 to 1989. Over the following years, Gorbachev oversaw the fall of unpopular communist regimes in the Soviet bloc, and the ultimate dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

During the following 32 years of its presence in Russia, McDonald’s expanded to 847 restaurants employing 62,000 people. Following the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 and the country’s rejection of communist economic policies, other Western businesses thrived in Russia. Apple, Nike, Starbucks, and Coca Cola all flocked to Russia to cater to new consumers.

Starbucks, which opened its first ever coffee shop in Russia in September 2007, expanded to 130 locations and employed 2,000 members of staff in the country. The stores were operated by a licensee, and accounted for less than 1% of the company’s annual global revenue.

According to Reuters , before the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, McDonald’s stores in both Russia and Ukraine were generating roughly $310 million annually.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikhail Gorbachev
Salon

Putin’s real goal in Ukraine isn’t territory

On March 6, 2022, 14 days into Russia's war against Ukraine, a video was shared on Facebook showing seven-year-old Amelia Anisovych singing "Let it Go," the hit song from the Disney musical "Frozen," inside a crammed Kyiv bunker. A sign of beauty, resilience and hope, it was viewed more than eight million times within days of posting.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Capitalism#Starbucks Exits#Mcdonald#Russian#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Apple
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Country
Russia
TIME

The U.S. Failed Miserably on COVID-19. Canada Shows It Didn't Have to Be That Way

This is the number of Americans who would be alive today if the United States had the same per capita death rate from COVID-19 as our northern neighbor, Canada. Reflect for a moment on the sheer magnitude of the lives lost. 646,970 is more than the entire population of Detroit. And it is more than the total number of American lives lost in World War I, World War II, and Vietnam combined .
PUBLIC HEALTH
insideevs.com

Elon Musk And Alphabet Just A Few Investing $2 Billion In Carbon Removal

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

‘American Poverty Is No One’s Salvation.’ Afghan Evacuees in the U.S. Struggle to Find Housing

It has been nine months since 22-year-old Khadija, her 14-year-old brother and 32-year-old cousin fled the Taliban’s takeover in their home country of Afghanistan. After brief stays in Qatar and Germany, they arrived in the U.S. in late August. Like many of the more than 74,000 Afghan evacuees who settled in the country last year, Khadija is safer now, but she faces a new, towering challenge: finding a permanent place to stay during a national housing crisis .
HOMELESS
TIME

9 Lessons for Making High Risk Decisions

Risk and decision-making under pressure are an inherent part of all our lives. Today we are watching two international figures representing their nations who are locked in mortal combat—Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky . Both “risking it all” in very different ways with unpredictable outcomes.
VLADIMIR PUTIN
TIME

TIME

62K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy