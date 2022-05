VINCENNES, Ind. — A former Indiana police chief is accused of stealing more than $35,000 from an evidence vault and using it for their own personal use. Former Vincennes Police Chief Dustin Luking, 48, was arrested in Lawrenceville, Illinois, on Wednesday and faces felony charges of theft, official misconduct and forgery. Luking’s wife, Bethany J. Shelton Luking, was also arrested and charged with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deceit, a Level 6 felony.

