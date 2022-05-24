ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas Gov. says 14 children, one teacher were killed in Uvalde, Texas elementary school

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AwhuZ_0fp1HlrT00
Texas School-Shooting Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Dario Lopez-Mills)

UVALDE, Texas — Texas governor says 14 students, 1 teacher killed at Uvalde, Texas, elementary school mass shooting.

Police in Uvalde say the shooter is also dead.

The shooting happened Tuesday at Robb Elementary School.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced an active shooter incident at the school around 12 p.m. local time.

This is a developing story.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Second student says he survived Texas school shooting by playing dead

A 10-year-old boy who was in the classroom stormed by a gunman who killed 19 of his fellow students said he survived the massacre only because he pretended to be dead. “[The shooter] came in and said, ‘You’re all gonna die,’ and just started shooting,” Samuel Salinas, said in an interview Friday on “Good Morning America.”
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

Questions mount over police delays to stop school shooter

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The gunman who slaughtered 19 children and two teachers inside a Texas elementary school was in the building for more than an hour before he was killed by law enforcement officers, authorities say. It was 11:28 a.m. Tuesday when Salvador Ramos' Ford pickup...
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

Police waited 45 minutes in school before pursuing shooter

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Nearly 20 officers stood for about 45 minutes in the hallway outside the adjoining Texas classrooms where the gunman killed students and teachers this week before U.S. Border Patrol agents unlocked the door to confront and kill him, authorities said Friday. At least...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KRMG

Texas school shooting: Officials say gunman entered through unlocked door, investigation continues

Officials in Texas gave an update on what happened Tuesday when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School, leaving 19 small children and two adults dead. Victor Escalon, the South Texas Regional Director of the Department of Public Safety, said the investigation continues into what exactly happened. He explained the timeline, as it stands now, of what happened and when it happened.
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

Despite ample school security plan, Texas shooter found gaps

Robb Elementary School had measures in place to prevent this kind of violence. A fence lined the school property. Teachers were ordered to keep classroom doors closed and locked. Students faced regular lockdown and evacuation drills. But when an 18-year-old man arrived Tuesday at the school in Uvalde, Texas, intent...
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

Official: Girl told 911 'send the police now' as cops waited

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Students trapped inside a classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 during this week’s attack on a Texas elementary school, including one who pleaded, “Please send the police now,” as officers waited in the hallway for more than 45 minutes, authorities said Friday.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Texas Governor#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School
KRMG

What went wrong as police in Uvalde waited to breach classroom

UVALDE, Texas — Steven McCraw, director of Texas DPS, admitted it was the "wrong decision" for officers not to go into the classroom where the suspect was for 35 minutes after a tactical unit arrived. The head of law enforcement in Texas revealed a cascading series of police missteps...
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

Texas school shooting: Tactical unit held back from entering by local police, officials say

ULVADE, Texas — Officials said Friday that the Border Patrol tactical team that arrived at Rob Elementary School was kept from entering the school by local law enforcement. The on-site commander believed the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was barricaded in a classroom during the attack and that the children were not at risk, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said at a news conference Friday.
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

Families mourn, worry in wake of elementary school shooting

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Distraught families gathered at a local civic center and turned to social media to mourn and to make desperate pleas for help finding missing children as the death toll in a gruesome school shooting at a Texas elementary school rose to at least 19 students. Authorities said the gunman also killed two adults.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Day of triumph turned to day of tragedy for honor student

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Tuesday should have been a day of triumph for 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez. Instead, it was the day she died. Maite was among 19 grade school students who, along with two teachers, were shot to death at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde. The 18-year-old gunman also died.
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

Montana students ride horses to school for prank on principal

CONRAD, Mont. — A group of Montana students and their equine friends hoofed it to school this week for an end-of-the-year prank. According to KECI-TV and the Idaho Statesman, 12 students came to Conrad High School on horseback Monday for the joke on Principal Ramond DeBruycker. “Montana has an...
CONRAD, MT
KRMG

Both Buffalo and Uvalde suspected shooters allegedly abused animals

UVALDE, Texas — Animal abuse probed in Uvalde and Buffalo suspected shooters' pasts. The accused mass shooter who carried out the deadly attack at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, allegedly committed animal abuse and displayed videos of the cruelty to users on a social media platform, according to two users who spoke to ABC News.
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

Texas elementary school shooting: What do we know so far?

A gunman stormed into an elementary school Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers in the United States' deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. Law enforcement officers killed the shooter, identified as a local 18-year-old who had shot and wounded his grandmother and spelled out his violent plans in online messages shortly before the massacre at Robb Elementary. Investigators say they don't yet know a motive for the shootings.
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

Montana schools chief cited in case of illegal bus passing

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — Montana’s top schools administrator has been cited in the case of a pickup truck that illegally passed a school bus while it was stopped to pick up students in a residential subdivision last week. Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen was cited...
HELENA, MT
KRMG

Amid protests, NRA meets in Texas after school massacre

HOUSTON — (AP) — The National Rifle Association began its annual convention in Houston amid protests Friday, three days after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school on the other side of the state, renewing the national debate over gun violence. Former President...
HOUSTON, TX
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
70K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy