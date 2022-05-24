Texas Gov. says 14 children, one teacher were killed in Uvalde, Texas elementary school
UVALDE, Texas — Texas governor says 14 students, 1 teacher killed at Uvalde, Texas, elementary school mass shooting.
Police in Uvalde say the shooter is also dead.
The shooting happened Tuesday at Robb Elementary School.
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced an active shooter incident at the school around 12 p.m. local time.
This is a developing story.
