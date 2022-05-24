Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Outdoor burning is not recommended. Heed all fire restrictions. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Esmeralda and Nye County Deserts, CNC Dispatch; Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EACH DAY TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN NEVADA AND NORTHWEST ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM PDT/MST Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 102. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, and 465. * TIMING...Today through Sunday. Widespread gusty winds will develop by early afternoon then peak in the mid to late afternoon hours before gradually decreasing in the evening. * WIND...South-southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity levels between 5 and 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 1 HOUR AGO