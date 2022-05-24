AEW Double or Nothing results — Every match, every winner throughout history

While it’s fair to say that AEW might not yet have established which of its annual pay-per-view shows is bigger than all the rest — its version of WrestleMania, if you will — AEW Double or Nothing has every right to claim that title.

Not only does it have the strongest theming, with casino and gambling elements since it was originally held in Las Vegas, Double or Nothing was also the first ever PPV in AEW history, with the initial show taking place in May 2019. It’s also showcased some of the promotion’s most obvious displays of creativity, with the 2020 and 2021 shows held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville due to the COVID-19 pandemic and featuring the Stadium Stampede cinematic matches at adjacent TIAA Bank Field.

Looking for a complete history of AEW Double or Nothing results? Scroll down and take a year by year look at every match and every winner.

2019 - May 25 - MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas

Image credit: All Elite Wrestling

Hangman Adam Page won the 21-man Casino Battle Royale, last eliminating MJF, for the right to face the main event winner for the AEW World Championship at All Out

Kip Sabian def. Sammy Guevara

SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) def. Strong Hearts (Cima, T-Hawk and El Lindaman)

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. def. Nyla Rose, Kylie Rae and Awesome Kong

Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) def. Angélico and Jack Evans

Hikaru Shida, Riho and Ryo Mizunami def. Aja Kong, Emi Sakura and Yuka Sakazaki

Cody def. Dustin Rhodes

The Young Bucks def. Lucha Bros. to retain the AAA World Tag Team Championship

Chris Jericho def. Kenny Omega for the right to face Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at All Out

Pre-show match results:Main card match results:

2020 - May 23 - Daily's Place (and TIAA Bank Field), Jacksonville, FL

Image credit: All Elite Wrestling

Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent) def. Private Party to determine No. 1 contenders for AEW World Tag Team Championship

Brian Cage def. Darby Allin, Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, Joey Janela, Scorpio Sky, Kip Sabian, Frankie Kazarian and Luchasaurus in a Casino Ladder Match for a future AEW World Championship opportunity

MJF def. Jungle Boy

Cody def. Lance Archer in a tournament final for the inaugural AEW TNT Championship

Kris Statlander def. Penelope Ford

Dustin Rhodes def. Shawn Spears

Hikaru Shida def. Nyla Rose in a No Disqualification, No Countout match to win the AEW Women's World Championship

Jon Moxley def. Mr. Brodie Lee to retain the AEW World Championship

The Elite (Adam Page, Kenny Omega, Matt Hardy, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) def. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz) in a Stadium Stampede match

Pre-show match results:Main card match results:

2021 - May 30 - Daily's Place (and TIAA Bank Field), Jacksonville, FL

Image credit: All Elite Wrestling

Serena Deeb def. Riho to retain the NWA World Women's Championship

Hangman Adam Page def. Brian Cage

The Young Bucks def. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Jungle Boy won the Casino Battle Royale, last eliminating Christian Cage, for a future AEW World Championship opportunity

Cody Rhodes def. Anthony Ogogo

Miro def. Lance Archer to retain the AEW TNT Championship

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. def. Hikaru Shida to win the AEW Women's World Championship

Darby Allin and Sting def. Men of the Year (Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky)

Kenny Omega def. Orange Cassidy and Pac to retain the AEW World Championship

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz) def. The Pinnacle (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, MJF, Shawn Spears and Wardlow) in a Stadium Stampede match

Pre-show match results:Main card match results:

1

1