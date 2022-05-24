ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, MS

Salvation Army offering summer camps for kids

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 3 days ago

Every year, thousands of kids of all ages get a fresh perspective on life as they meet new friends, discover new activities, and experience great adventures through The Salvation Army's summer camp programs. The Salvation Army offers a sleep-away camp in Lexington, Mississppi,...

www.wxxv25.com

wcbi.com

Kids in Macon have a new place to play

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s been years in the making but kids in Macon have a brand new playground. Tuesday morning, a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place for the new playground by the walking track at Noxubee General. The pandemic caused significant delays to the project. The Rotary Club of Macon started the project and went to community partners for help.
MACON, MS
WJTV 12

HBHS to host food giveaway in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Hinds Behavioral Health Services (HBHS) will host a food giveaway on Friday, May 27. The giveaway will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the HBHS parking lot. Organizers said for neighbors to qualify for the food giveaway, they must be a current HBHS client, must be […]
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi Link

Discussion with a white pastor in Jackson

Pastor Cary Stockett, Galloway United Methodist Church. Since moving to Jackson, Mississippi fourteen months ago, I have had many more questions than answers. Then again, that is a big part of why I moved here. One question that nags at me regularly is centered in religion. How can a predominantly Christian region, squarely inside the Bible Belt, demonstrate such disdain for black people? It’s apparent nearly everywhere you turn. I love living in Jackson, but I don’t love racism; I have equal regard for all people, regardless of their race or ethnicity.
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

A local family remembers their loved one after a weekend homicide

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI)- An area community is coming together after a deadly weekend shooting. Family members of the victim set up a small memorial to remember their loved one. Saturday night Eupora police responded to a shots fired call at a gas station; when officers arrived, they found 29- year- old Jordan Gaston dead on the floor.
EUPORA, MS
Lake, MS
Lexington, MS
Holmes County, MS
Mississippi Society
WJTV 12

Artists set to perform at Memorial Day Music in the City

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – When JXN Fest canceled due to unforeseen circumstances, musicians felt that their time to perform was over. Now, three business owners have opened their doors for musicians to play and fans to enjoy. Memorial Day Music in The City is a two-day event highlighting artists who were set to take stage […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Magee’s Farmer’s Market Begins June 11th

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Sign up!!! Come Shop!!! The Magee Farmer’s Market begins June 11th! The market is from 9-12 and will be held at the PrioirtyOne Senior Center (old YMCA building)
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

The Bandit Run Visits Magee!

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Hudson’s parking lot was full Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022 with ridders for the Bandit Run. The Bandit Run is...
MAGEE, MS
WJTV 12

Car show to be held at Outlets of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Outlets of Mississippi will host their annual “CorVettes for Vets” Car, Truck & Bike Show on Saturday, May 28. The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The S.H.I.E.L.D. Corvette Club of Mississippi and other guest car clubs will join in the Outlets’ efforts to raise funds […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
#Summer Camps#Day Camp#The Salvation Army
WJTV 12

Group to pay for Juneteenth fireworks in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The sky will light up with fireworks for the 6th Annual Juneteenth festival on Friday, June 17 in Jackson. This comes after leaders with Downtown Jackson Partners agreed to pay for fireworks. Downtown Jackson Partners President John Gomez said the group will sponsor the Juneteenth fireworks. He said they wanted to step in […]
JACKSON, MS
Starkville Daily News

Peter’s Rock honors late first lady

During its morning service this past Sunday, Peter’s Rock Family Worship Center held an annual memorial service for its late first lady Gloria Hawkins by making a contribution to the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research. In 1989, First Lady Hawkins was diagnosed with sarcoidosis while living in England with her...
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi School of the Arts recognized as Exemplary School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Arts Schools Network (ASN) Board of Directors has designated Mississippi School of the Arts (MSA) as an Exemplary School in recognition of its commitment to excellence. The five-year designation is awarded for 2022-2027. ASN, the nation’s largest professional membership organization of specialized arts schools, awards Exemplary School designations to members […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

One Strike You’re Out!–Your Dog that is!!!

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Dog Catcher Michael Andrews notified MageeNews.com that no longer will a warning notice be given for dogs that are running free in the city.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
Atlanta Magazine

A father and daughter consider the past—and the future—on a road trip through the Mississippi Delta

Drive north on Money Road out of Greenwood, Mississippi, and the town gives way in a hurry to cotton and corn, an occasional house set back from the road. Another few miles and the Little Zion M.B. Church appears, white clapboard, gravestones scattered beneath the trees, many of the stones so old the lettering is worn away. Here is the final resting place of fabled bluesman Robert Johnson, littered with mini bottles of bourbon left as tribute. Not much farther down the road, you’ll find the country store where 14-year-old Emmett Till was accused of whistling at a white woman in the summer of 1955. A few days later, he was abducted, beaten, and shot. His mother insisted on an open casket to show the world how he’d suffered at the hands of racists in the South.
GREENWOOD, MS
Mississippi Link

Holmes County Central High School Class of 2022: Scholars of ‘Resiliency’ – Send-off advice: ‘Don’t abort your source of strength’ and ‘Don’t eat the marshmallow’

Graduates stand attentively during a segment of Baccaulaureate Service PHOTOS BY GAIL H.M. BROWN. The Durant Missionary Baptist Church (DMBC) of Durant, Miss. recently held its 34th-year County Wide Baccalaureate Services to encourage and pray for the graduates of Holmes County Central High School Class of 2022. “This class has...
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi students react to Texas school shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Tuesday’s deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Mississippi students spoke out about the tragedy. The students said more needs to be done. They called on state and city leaders to act on gun violence prevention, as well as tighten security measures. “It just kind of makes me […]
JACKSON, MS
foodmanufacturing.com

Restaurant Workers to Receive $168K in Back Wages

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $168,864 in back wages and liquidated damages for 17 buffet restaurant workers who were denied minimum wage. Investigators from the department's Wage and Hour Division found that Super King Buffet Inc. paid some kitchen employees a monthly salary that allowed their average hourly pay to fall below federal minimum wage requirements, violating the Fair Labor Standards Act.
JACKSON, MS

