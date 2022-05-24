ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

COVID cases on upswing in Baltimore County schools, but no masking requirements planned

By John Lee, WYPR
baltimorefishbowl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of positive COVID tests in Baltimore County schools has shot up, from 89 the last week in March to nearly 1,200 in early May. Despite...

baltimorefishbowl.com

Comments / 0

Related
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore Weekend Events: Baltimore Bike Party, Brew at the Zoo, Sowebo Festival and more

Baltimore is celebrating the unofficial start of summer with activities galore. Take a bike ride through the streets of Baltimore with the Baltimore Bike Party, sip local beers at the annual Brew at the Zoo, or check out art, crafts, music, food and more at the 39th Sowebo Festival. A heavy metal festival, a science fiction and fantasy convention, a decorator’s showhouse, and a reptile show are all on the calendar, too, this weekend.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

A spark of joy: Inner Harbor fireworks return this year after pandemic hiatus

After a two-year absence, Fourth of July fireworks are coming back to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. Mayor Brandon Scott announced today that the city has put together a day of activities to mark the holiday, starting with a Pet Parade at the American Visionary Art Museum at 9 a.m. and culminating with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Official Housewarming Fundraiser with Family Survivor Network – June 4

Family Survivor Network is honored to invite you to our Official Housewarming Fundraiser on Saturday, June 4th from 9 AM to 12 PM at our new Family House at 1706 Laurens Street, Baltimore MD 21217. We will be proudly offering:. • A conversation circle with Executive Director Dorian Walker. •...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Baltimore County, MD
Health
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
baltimorefishbowl.com

Summer Fun is Back!

When does summer officially start? Technically speaking, it begins on the Summer Solstice. However, if you ask the staff and campers at Summer at Friends, they’ll tell you it’s the first day of camp. Coincidentally, this year they both fall on June 21st! That means time is running out to register your child for this year’s camp programs. The good news is that it is not too late! From Traditional Day Camps, such as Intermediate Camp, to Creative Technology or Fine Arts Camps; there’s a Summer at Friends camp to match almost any interest.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

WTMD’s ‘First Thursday’ concert series is back, and so are the crowds

Why let the weekend have all the fun? Get the party started early with First Thursday, radio station WTMD’s outdoor concert series at Canton Waterfront Park. The next First Thurdsay event kicks off at 5:30 p.m., June 2, and will showcase local and national talent along with food and other vendors and a Made in Baltimore Makers Village, featuring handcrafted goods from over 25 local artisans, makers and manufacturers.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy