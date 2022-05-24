COVID cases on upswing in Baltimore County schools, but no masking requirements planned

When does summer officially start? Technically speaking, it begins on the Summer Solstice. However, if you ask the staff and campers at Summer at Friends, they’ll tell you it’s the first day of camp. Coincidentally, this year they both fall on June 21st! That means time is running out to register your child for this year’s camp programs. The good news is that it is not too late! From Traditional Day Camps, such as Intermediate Camp, to Creative Technology or Fine Arts Camps; there’s a Summer at Friends camp to match almost any interest.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO