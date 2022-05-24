ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedway, IN

'Records are meant to be broken' | Hélio racing for 5th Indy 500 win

WTHR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPEEDWAY, Ind. — Everywhere you go these days in Indy, you see his face. Hélio Castroneves is a fan favorite. That big smile and personality have captured the fancy of the public. Hélio is now racing to make history. When he hits the gas May 29, he'll...

www.wthr.com

Related
WISH-TV

Rookie David Malukas crashes during Carb Day practice

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Rookie driver David Malukas crashed during Friday’s practice for the Indianapolis 500. The 20-year-old Lithuanian-American rookie hit the wall after a slight bump from Santino Ferrucci. Malukas was able to get out of his car after the crash, which occurred in turn one at...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Good News: Dawson's on Main

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Speedway is the place to be in the month of May, and 13Sports director Dave Calabro knows that better than most. Dave took a break from his responsibilities at the track this week to visit Dawson's on Main, a popular dining destination in Speedway since 2006. It was a great place to resume our weekly tradition of sharing your positive, uplifting stories.
Inside Indiana Business

Back 9 Ready to Swing into Action

Developers of a $30 million golf and entertainment venue expect to open for business on July 15. Back 9 Golf & Entertainment says the 60,000-square-foot facility on the near southwest side of downtown Indianapolis feature a three-story golf range, restaurant and a 550-person music pavilion. In an interview with Around...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

13Sunrise picks up a shift as a yellow shirt at IMS

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — If you've been to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the month of May, you've undoubtedly come across a yellow shirt. They help guide guests, protect restricted areas and even escort the Borg-Warner trophy. 13Sunrise reporter John Doran picked up a shift as a yellow shirt this...
SPEEDWAY, IN
WTHR

Floats arrive in Indianapolis for 500 Festival Parade

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Race weekend is here! Before the AES 500 Festival Parade returns to downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, 13News got a first look at the eight featured floats. AES, the title sponsor for the 500 Festival Parade, is bringing electricity to downtown with its 85-foot-long float featuring wind turbines around the Soldiers & Sailors monument, paying homage to the AES employees who call Indiana home.
WTHR

Here's how to watch the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be open at full capacity for the Indianapolis 500 for the first time since 2019. With only 10,000 more grandstand tickets available, this year's race is expected to be the highest Indy 500 attendance in 20 years, besides the sold-out 100th running in 2016. Parking has already sold out.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

McLaren Building New INDYCAR Facility in Whitestown

United Kingdom-based McLaren Racing on Thursday announced plans to invest more than $25 million to build a new INDYCAR facility in Whitestown. The company says the project will create up to 175 jobs by the end of 2025. The 97,000-square-foot facility will include team office space, technical areas, workshop space,...
WHITESTOWN, IN
WTHR

McLaren Racing IndyCar facility in Boone County could create 175 jobs

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — McLaren Racing is set to build an environmentally friendly IndyCar facility in Whitestown. The facility is expected to create up to 175 high-wage jobs by 2025. "Indiana's reputation as a leader in motorsports continues to gain speed with companies like McLaren Racing choosing to invest...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Southside Times

Greenwood native Blanca Osorio-Ortega selected as Indy 500 Festival Princess

Being selected as one of this year’s Indy 500 Festival princesses has given Blanca Osorio-Ortega a platform to share her story and to serve her community. One important area that is close to Osorio-Ortega’s heart is education. As a first-generation Mexican American, she has heard firsthand how her mother struggled in Mexico without access to education. “I just found it really sad,” said Osorio-Ortega. “Being in the United States, I can attend school. It’s something that children need. They need a place to make friends and get an education and be inspired, not just from their parents but from the educators as well,” she continued. Osorio-Ortega has a deep appreciation for all of her teachers and the Greenwood school system. “There are teachers that have spoken life over me and given me really awesome advice. Greenwood schools have great teachers, and I know that they really care about their students,” she added. As part of the 500 Princess Program, she was able to go back and visit her elementary school and see many of the teachers that she admired as a young girl.
WISH-TV

5 floats named winners in 500 Festival parade

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 500 Festival on Wednesday announced five winners in its parade float contest. Best Overall Entry: AES Indiana, which is the parade’s sponsor.The 85-foot-long float will feature wind turbines around the Soldiers and Sailors Monument. Most Entertaining: Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Matt and Maggie Novak, winners...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
buildingindiana.com

$39M Expansion Announced Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has shared plans for a $39 million investment to expand the casino gaming floor of Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, further enhancing the casino operator’s commitment to racing and gaming in Anderson, Indiana. Harrah’s Hoosier Park, located in Anderson, will add approximately 30,000 square...
ANDERSON, IN

