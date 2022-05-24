'Records are meant to be broken' | Hélio racing for 5th Indy 500 win
WTHR
3 days ago
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Everywhere you go these days in Indy, you see his face. Hélio Castroneves is a fan favorite. That big smile and personality have captured the fancy of the public. Hélio is now racing to make history. When he hits the gas May 29, he'll...
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Rookie driver David Malukas crashed during Friday’s practice for the Indianapolis 500. The 20-year-old Lithuanian-American rookie hit the wall after a slight bump from Santino Ferrucci. Malukas was able to get out of his car after the crash, which occurred in turn one at...
INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since 2019, fans swarmed into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Carb Day - the official start of race weekend. On the track, Colton Herta destroyed his car in a scary crash while exiting Turn 1. The Andretti Autosport driver’s car went airborne, then flipped upside down.
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A rainy morning could not stop the party from getting started early in Turn 3 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. A group of ladies from the south side of Indianapolis have gathered for Carb Day for more than a decade. "There's alcohol,” said Kristi Drane.
SPEEDWAY — If you were planning on bringing a trampoline or swimming pool with you to the track on race day, think again. Both of those items and a long list of others are prohibited from entering the gates of Indianapolis Motor Speedway on race day. The following items...
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Speedway is the place to be in the month of May, and 13Sports director Dave Calabro knows that better than most. Dave took a break from his responsibilities at the track this week to visit Dawson's on Main, a popular dining destination in Speedway since 2006. It was a great place to resume our weekly tradition of sharing your positive, uplifting stories.
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is considered the Racing Capital of the World, so it seems only fitting the final resting place of so many racing legends is just a few miles away at Crown Hill Cemetery. 13 Inside Track host Laura Steele took the tour with...
Developers of a $30 million golf and entertainment venue expect to open for business on July 15. Back 9 Golf & Entertainment says the 60,000-square-foot facility on the near southwest side of downtown Indianapolis feature a three-story golf range, restaurant and a 550-person music pavilion. In an interview with Around...
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — If you've been to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the month of May, you've undoubtedly come across a yellow shirt. They help guide guests, protect restricted areas and even escort the Borg-Warner trophy. 13Sunrise reporter John Doran picked up a shift as a yellow shirt this...
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Race weekend is here! Before the AES 500 Festival Parade returns to downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, 13News got a first look at the eight featured floats. AES, the title sponsor for the 500 Festival Parade, is bringing electricity to downtown with its 85-foot-long float featuring wind turbines around the Soldiers & Sailors monument, paying homage to the AES employees who call Indiana home.
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials say Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 will be one of its most attended races of the past 20 years. “We are under 10,000 tickets remaining inside of our grandstands,” said IMS President Doug Boles. Tickets still available Seats have been completely sold out in the following sections: Pit Row terrace, […]
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be open at full capacity for the Indianapolis 500 for the first time since 2019. With only 10,000 more grandstand tickets available, this year's race is expected to be the highest Indy 500 attendance in 20 years, besides the sold-out 100th running in 2016. Parking has already sold out.
United Kingdom-based McLaren Racing on Thursday announced plans to invest more than $25 million to build a new INDYCAR facility in Whitestown. The company says the project will create up to 175 jobs by the end of 2025. The 97,000-square-foot facility will include team office space, technical areas, workshop space,...
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — McLaren Racing is set to build an environmentally friendly IndyCar facility in Whitestown. The facility is expected to create up to 175 high-wage jobs by 2025. "Indiana's reputation as a leader in motorsports continues to gain speed with companies like McLaren Racing choosing to invest...
INDIANAPOLIS — A celebratory swig of milk has accompanied a trip down Victory Lane after the Indianapolis 500 for decades, but one poll shows not every driver wants it the same. The American Dairy Association of Indiana gave drivers three kinds of milk - whole milk, two percent, or...
Being selected as one of this year’s Indy 500 Festival princesses has given Blanca Osorio-Ortega a platform to share her story and to serve her community. One important area that is close to Osorio-Ortega’s heart is education. As a first-generation Mexican American, she has heard firsthand how her mother struggled in Mexico without access to education. “I just found it really sad,” said Osorio-Ortega. “Being in the United States, I can attend school. It’s something that children need. They need a place to make friends and get an education and be inspired, not just from their parents but from the educators as well,” she continued. Osorio-Ortega has a deep appreciation for all of her teachers and the Greenwood school system. “There are teachers that have spoken life over me and given me really awesome advice. Greenwood schools have great teachers, and I know that they really care about their students,” she added. As part of the 500 Princess Program, she was able to go back and visit her elementary school and see many of the teachers that she admired as a young girl.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 500 Festival on Wednesday announced five winners in its parade float contest. Best Overall Entry: AES Indiana, which is the parade’s sponsor.The 85-foot-long float will feature wind turbines around the Soldiers and Sailors Monument. Most Entertaining: Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Matt and Maggie Novak, winners...
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has shared plans for a $39 million investment to expand the casino gaming floor of Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, further enhancing the casino operator’s commitment to racing and gaming in Anderson, Indiana. Harrah’s Hoosier Park, located in Anderson, will add approximately 30,000 square...
Comments / 0