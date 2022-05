WTNH News 8 evening anchor Darren Kramer is set to move from his time slot on the late news shows, according to a press release. Kramer's change of schedule comes as a decision to spend more time with his family, according to the announcement. Starting May 31, Kramer will host the 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. news rather than the 10 p.m. and 11 p.m broadcasts.

