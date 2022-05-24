ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘Yo MTV Raps’ Conceited & DJ Diamond Kuts Share How Revival Celebrates Hip-Hop Culture

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago

The world has changed since the first iteration of Yo! MTV Raps went off the air in 1995. DJs now no longer pack stacks of wax, opting for a single solid-state hard drive and an iMac. Music videos are streamed on the phones we keep in our pockets. Most notably, hip-hop has gone from the underground to the top of the world. But, while the world has changed, the tenets of hip-hop culture Yo! MTV Raps spotlighted have continued to shine, and that’s why hosts Conceited and DJ Diamond Kuts think the revitalized series, premiering today (May 24) on Paramount+, is still needed.

“I mean, for the simple fact, especially the nostalgic vibe, to bring that traditional hip-hop feel that it was in the beginning,” the battle rapper tells HollywoodLife while he and Diamond Kuts spoke EXCLUSIVELY about the new reboot. “People just go on YouTube, on Instagram, World Star and just see a video. But now, [Yo! MTV Raps] is for the people that really want to get in touch more with the artists, to see an interview, see the up-and-coming rappers — everything. Since the culture now is not so strictly music-based, it’s lifestyle. So you have gossip, you have fashion, you have jewelry. I mean, Yo! MTV Raps put all of that in there but still keeps the music first.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wFsf0_0fp1FaeY00
(MTV)

“I also feel like it kind of saves a lot of people a lot of time of digging and doing a lot of research on who’s high or what’s going on here, what’s going on there,” DJ Diamond Kuts tells HollywoodLife. “You could kind of catch it all in one space. You know what I mean? It’s kind of like a one-stop-shop. Like Conceited said, it’s music, it’s lifestyle, we talk about collectibles, a shot of Hebru Brantley, there are so many things that Yo! MTV Raps is about. And I feel like this is the place you could come get all that you need to get your little hip-hop fix.”

The new series of Yo! MTV Raps promises to give more than a little fix. Kicking off with an episode featuring Freddie Gibbs, the series will spotlight such rising stars and established powerhouses as Saba, Latto, Tee Grizzley, and Trina in the coming weeks. There will be hosted segments like in the past, live performances, features on the latest lifestyle trends, and one segment that Conceited was excited for.

“The cyphers,” he says, “We love because that’s hip-hop in one of its truest forms. You get to see the up-and-comers and these dudes are… they’re great, and they’re buzzing. So you get just a group of them, just all rapping, that was super fire.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kEum6_0fp1FaeY00

DJ Diamond Kuts mentioned how their “Back on the Block” segment saw them “go and you check out some iconic hip-hop places.” “We went to these places,” added Conceited, “I mean, not to give you too much, but one of them was where hip-hop started. The building where hip-hop started, where the first hip-hop event went down.”

While this new iteration of Yo! MTV Raps is very respectful to all those who came before, it isn’t a pure nostalgia act. DJ Diamond Kuts and Conceited shared that they were allowed to give their spin on the show to make it vibe with this new generation of hip-hop fans. “But that’s not something you really want to make your own too much,” he adds. “I mean, this is a legendary-”

“–you got to be careful with it,” says Diamond Kuts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aqQJA_0fp1FaeY00
(MTV)

“So there is nothing else you could say about it besides it is the most iconic hip-hop show, ever,” he says. “So, hopefully, we did justice to the previous era, to Doctor Dré, Ed Lover, Fab 5 [Freddy], we just hope that they are happy. I mean, we are happy with it. We just hope that they are as well.”

Speaking of the original hosts, is there a chance of André “Doctor Dré” Brown and James “Ed Lover” Roberts appearing in the next season? “We just said that,” said Conceited. “We was just talking about that,” added DJ Diamond Kuts.

If such is the case, will Conceited do the famous Ed Lover Dance? “I can’t dance, so it probably won’t be me,” he says. “I’ll do it,” says DJ Diamond Kuts with a laugh, “We got to do it with him. How about that?” “Y’all got to do that,” said Conceited, conceding the point.

Yo! MTV Raps is now available on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Kevin Bacon faces heartache as co-star passes away from cancer

Kevin Bacon's City on a Hill co-star Marnie Schulenburg has tragically passed away from cancer at the age of 37. The Hollywood star worked alongside Marnie in the Showtime program, with her death being announced last week. The actress left behind her husband Zack Robidas and the couple's two-year-old daughter...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Grabs Jennifer Lopez’s Backside As She Gets Into The Car On Date Night

Ben Affleck was such a gentleman on his latest date night with his fiancee Jennifer Lopez. The Oscar winner, 49, was seen holding J.Lo’s backside as she stepped into a car following their romantic dinner at Italian restaurant Nerano in Beverly Hills on May 24. Jennifer, 52, looked gorgeous in a tan sweater dress with a suede belt and a matching pair of high heels. The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker styled her hair in a neat bun, while she donned a pair of small chic earrings.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trina
Person
Freddie Gibbs
Person
James
Person
Ed Lover
HollywoodLife

Why Kendall Jenner Thought It Was ‘Special’ Having Devin Booker At Kourtney’s Wedding

Kendall Jenner, 26, looked as happy as could be when she held hands with Devin Booker, 25, at her big sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy on May 22. It turns out the model wasn’t sure she’d be able to even bring her boyfriend to the big event because of his schedule with the Phoenix Suns, but when he got the green light, it was truly “special” because of the incredible setting and the fact that that it would be the first time he joined her for a public family event.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Stone pulls out all the stops with jaw-dropping rebellious red dress at Cannes Film Festival

Sharon Stone rocked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival as she attended the Elvis premiere on Wednesday evening. In a gentle nod to "The King of Rock and Roll", the 64-year-old actress arrived wearing a figure-hugging, garnet-red dress embellished with statement jewels. She teamed her look with a matching red Dolce & Gabbana heart clutch, oversized aviator sunglasses, and strappy red heels.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘RHOBH’: Dorit Kemsley & Crystal Kung Minkoff Get Into A Screaming Match

Crystal Kung Minkoff wanted her voice to be heard on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In this week’s new episode, which aired on Wednesday, May 25 on Bravo, Crystal called out Dorit Kemsley for invalidating her feelings and making her feel “irrelevant.” But Dorit, who is coming off a terrifying home invasion, strongly disagreed with the second season Housewife. “It’s not true, Crystal,” Dorit responded. “That is not true.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Eva Longoria Rocks Insanely Sexy High Slit Dress To Cannes amfAR Gala: Photo

Eva Longoria has stolen the red carpet once again! This time, it’s at the Cannes Film Festival charity amfAR Gala. The 47-year-old actress stunned in a floor-length, one-shoulder black gown that featured a super high and wide slit that showed off her toned left leg. It also featured a cutout design that spanned the middle of her chest to slightly above her left hip. She paired the gorgeous dress with black and silver sparkling heels and dangling diamond earrings. She completed her look with a sophisticated ponytail.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount#World Star#Mtv
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Reunites With Nia Guzman To Celebrate Daughter Royalty’s 8th Birthday: Watch

Exes Chris Brown, 33, and Nia Guzman, 38, came together to celebrate their daughter Royalty Brown‘s 8th birthday. The proud parents shared videos on their Instagram Stories from the celebrations, which kicked off with the “Forever” singer waking up his daughter on her birthday. Chris excitedly shook Royalty and jumped in bed with her, as Nia, who was recording the adorable moment, approached the father-daughter duo with cupcakes with red frosting and birthday candles.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Says ‘Leaving People Behind’ Is Needed For ‘Growth’ In Cryptic Post

Tristan Thompson is working through serious things via social media. The Chicago Bulls star, 31, took to his Instagram stories to post a message that seems to address the loss of his relationship with Khloe Kardashian, 37. “Growth requires us to leave something behind,” he wrote in a May 25 story. “It can be habits, careers, beliefs, even people. Make space for grief in the process of growth. You have to mourn your former life to make room for a newer you.”
NBA
HollywoodLife

Austin Butler, Priscilla Presley & More ‘Elvis’ Stars Glow At Cannes Premiere: Photos

Elvis Presley may not have been in the building, but his influence certainly was during the premiere of Elvis at Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 25. Many of the movie’s stars, including Austin Butler, who plays the main role of Elvis, and Olivia DeJonge, who plays Elvis’ ex-wife Priscilla Presley, as well as the biopic’s director, Baz Luhrmann, were on hand to celebrate the release and posed for epic photos at the exciting event. The real Priscilla, who has shared her public support of the film, also attended the premiere and posed with the group.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

New ‘Stranger Things’ Star Elodie Grace Orkin: The Show ‘Inspired’ Me To Pursue Dramatic Acting

Elodie Grace Orkin is one of the new faces of Stranger Things you’ll be seeing when the show returns for season 4 on May 27. The young actress stars as Angela, one of Eleven and Will’s classmates in California. For Elodie, watching Stranger Things actually “inspired” her to pursue a full-time acting career, and now she’s a part of the global phenomenon.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Snuggles New BF Bobby Wooten As They Make Red Carpet Debut: Photos

Finally! Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III are red carpet official. The adorable couple, who were seen kissing passionately in New York earlier in May, showed up at the Moth Ball’s 25th Anniversary Gala on Thursday. The event was held at Spring Studios in NYC, and Katie, 43, and Bobby, 33, posed happily on the red carpet for photographers during their sweet date night, per photos published by Just Jared.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles Sings His Ex Taylor Swift’s Song In Concert To A Fan: Watch

Even Harry Styles cannot resist singing a Taylor Swift song when it’s appropriate. At his One Night Only concert in London on May 24, Harry, 28, briefly interacted with the crowd and learned that it was an attendee’s 22nd birthday. “Twenty-two!” Harry excitedly announced on stage. Then, the British superstar made the audience go wild when he briefly sang a line from Taylor’s beloved song “22,” which came out in 2013 on her album Red.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
193K+
Followers
17K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy