THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Local organizations made their final attempts to encourage voters to get out to the polls for the Georgia primary. Voting during this election looks a little different after a bill signed by Governor Kemp last year added restrictions on the voting process. Those restrictions raised concerns for some voting rights groups, like the Thomas County NAACP, which is why President Lucinda brown spent election day pointing people to the polls.

THOMAS COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO