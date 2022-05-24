ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kay County, OK

Sheriff radio logs May 22-23

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:40 a.m. a deputy assisted BIA police at 177 and White Eagle. A subject was arrested and a vehicle towed. At 8:55 a.m. Blackwell...

Ponca City police logs May 23-24

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 7:23 a.m. police arrested Steven Meyers on warrants. He was transported from Tonkawa police to PCPD. At 9:03 a.m. police took a report on an abuse of patient at Creekside Village. At 10:54 a.m. police took a report on missing...
PONCA CITY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police Arrest 2 Men In Connection To Chop Shop Inside Tulsa Home

Tulsa Police detectives bust a chop shop running out of a midtown Tulsa home. Investigators say two men took over an older man's house while he was away in another state. Detectives say this investigation is unique, they say the car thieves broke into a home near 41st and Sheridan, trashed it, put tires and wood in front of the doors to block anyone from coming in, then used the garage as a chop shop.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Co-Defendants in Meth Trafficking Ring Appear in Court

10 individuals appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday. All were served warrants as a part of an Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics investigation into a drug smuggling ring in northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas. In total, 13 warrants were served through the investigation. The investigation centered around the drug...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater father charged with five counts of child neglect

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man, whose 2-year-old male toddler repeatedly ran onto or near the roadway in the 200 block of North Main Street when he was allegedly left unattended, has been ordered to appear in court on July 11 on five counts of child neglect. The father,...
STILLWATER, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

13 Arrested in Methamphetamine Trafficking Stint

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) worked in tandem with the Bartlesville Police Department to shut down a large methamphetamine trafficking organization. OBN Spokesperson Mark Woodward says agents and officers served 13 arrest warrants this morning on individuals tied to the investigation that was launched last fall. Woodward had this to say on the alleged crime:
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Coffeyville man sentenced for murder, and firefighters battle a blaze in Duenweg

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. – A Coffeyville man accused of shooting and killing another man in 2020 is sentenced on Thursday. Ethan Bellamy will spend nearly five years in prison followed by three years probation. Authorities accused Bellamy of shooting and killing Otis Horner at an East Coffeyville apartment in June 2020. Bellamy was originally charged with first-degree premeditated murder. He pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter back in March. Click here to find previous articles about this case.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

WARNING GRAPHIC: Video released as man points gun at OKC police helicopter

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma City Police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn released new details today after a May 13 search warrant led to officers firing shots at the suspect. OKCPD was serving a search warrant for manufacturing an incendiary device and threatening an act of violence in southeast OKC. They say the suspect, Darren Solomon, came out of the home armed with what looked like a pistol.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Four States Home Page

Man returns to crime scene, arrested in connection to Coffeyville homicide

COFFEYVILLE, Kans. — Authorities have made an arrest in connection to last week’s murder in Coffeyville. 61-year old David Jackson of Coffeyville is being held on First Degree Murder, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Felony Obstruction of Justice, and Unlawful Discharge of a Weapon. Authorities arrested him last Monday at the scene on unrelated charges. […]
COFFEYVILLE, KS
kggfradio.com

Bellamy Sentenced to 59 Months in Prison

A Coffeyville man has been sentenced to almost five years in state prison for a shooting death in June 2020. According to the Montgomery County Chronicle, Judge William Cullins sentenced Ethan Bellamy to 59 months in state prison for pleading no contest to a charge of voluntary manslaughter. Bellamy, who was charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the death of Otis Horner, accepted a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter. Charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder were dismissed by the Montgomery County Attorney. Bellamy will also be required to spend 36 months in post-release supervision and register as a violent offender for 15 years.
COFFEYVILLE, KS

Comments / 0

