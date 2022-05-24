Sheriff radio logs May 22-23

Tulsa Police detectives bust a chop shop running out of a midtown Tulsa home. Investigators say two men took over an older man's house while he was away in another state. Detectives say this investigation is unique, they say the car thieves broke into a home near 41st and Sheridan, trashed it, put tires and wood in front of the doors to block anyone from coming in, then used the garage as a chop shop.

TULSA, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO