Harold K. Acker

When Sparrow, my husband, announced his intention to hold a benefit for Ukraine here in Phoenicia, my initial reaction was, “Great! I’ll help with the event, but don’t expect me to organize anything.” Our friend Mary Bosakowski, who has a personal connection to Ukraine (and works at the Phoenicia Library), dived right into the planning. A few weeks ago, the determined spirit of the organizers gave me the urge to get involved with spreading the word about the event. I spoke to Mary and Sparrow separately to understand what motivated them to donate their time to helping Ukrainians.

PHOENICIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO