Mountain snow showers Tuesday night, hot, dry through Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) – It has been a gloomy Tuesday in Colorado with cloudy skies and rain showers in the lower elevations and snow showers up in the mountains.

Late Tuesday evening, as temperatures drop, some light snow showers could creep into the foothill areas. Accumulation will remain limited in the mountains with about 1 to 4 inches in most places and up to 8 inches on the high peaks.

Showers will wrap up around midnight Tuesday evening with dry weather returning on Wednesday.

Dry weather and sunshine will take over through Saturday. Temperatures will hit the 80s from Thursday through Saturday with some spots reaching the 90s on Friday.

Showers and storms will move back in for the second half of Memorial Day weekend.

