Montgomery County nonprofit bridges mental health needs with crisis training for chaplains

Last week, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held its annual Promotion & Awards Ceremony at Lone Star Convention Center and I was honored to be among the Montgomery County citizens to receive a Community Action Partner Award for supporting MCSO K-9 Unit. I received the award on behalf of SPCA PETS SNAP of Montgomery County because of this organization’s support for its K-9s and their human partners during our Fore Fido Charity Golf Tournament that will be held this year on Monday, June 6, at Walden Golf Club. Once again our special guest will be Sgt. David Birch but he has a new K-9 partner, Max. (Along with 18 holes of golf, First and Second Place “Dog” Trophies and closest to the pin prizes, there will be a silent auction, Diamonds in the Rough and a delicious lunch buffet. $125/person. Sign up at www.birdease.com/forefido).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO