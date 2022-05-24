Wimbledon rankings points decision dominates talk at French Open

PARIS (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek tries to extend her winning streak to 30 matches when she plays in the second round at Roland Garros against 43rd-ranked Alison Riske of the United States. Swiatek has won the past five tournaments she’s entered and was the 2020 champion in Paris. Riske’s best performance at a Grand Slam tournament was getting to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2019. Other top women in action Thursday at the French Open include No. 3 seed Paola Badosa, who faces Kaja Juvan, and two-time major finalist Karolina Pliskova, who plays Leolia Jeanjean of France. No. 13 Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 champion, will face Alize Cornet of France in the first night session match between women at Court Philippe Chatrier in this year’s French Open. Reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who is seeded No. 2 in the men’s draw, will open the day’s schedule in Chatrier against Laslo Djere of Serbia. No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, last year’s runner-up to Novak Djokovic in Paris, will take on Zdenek Kolar of the Czech Republic.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO