Tennis

Wimbledon rankings points decision dominates talk at French Open

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app. While many players would prefer to focus solely on the French Open, a lot of their attention since they arrived has been diverted by the decision to remove ranking...

www.bbc.com

UPI News

French Open tennis: Rafael Nadal reaches 3rd round with 300th Grand Slam win

May 25 (UPI) -- Rafael Nadal earned his 300th career Grand Slam victory by beating Corentin Moutet in the second round of the French Open tennis tournament on Wednesday. The fifth-seeded Nadal defeated Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in the second-round match. The only real blip for the 13-time French Open champion came near the end of the match, when Nadal was broken by the 139th-ranked Frenchman while serving for the match at 5-3.
Novak Djokovic
theScore

Raducanu ousted from French Open in 2nd round

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu is out of the French Open in the second round. Raducanu lost to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 to end her Roland Garros tournament debut on Wednesday. The 19-year-old Raducanu broke Sasnovich in the fifth game of the opening...
The Associated Press

French Open lookahead: No. 1 Swiatek seeks 30th win in row

PARIS (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek tries to extend her winning streak to 30 matches when she plays in the second round at Roland Garros against 43rd-ranked Alison Riske of the United States. Swiatek has won the past five tournaments she’s entered and was the 2020 champion in Paris. Riske’s best performance at a Grand Slam tournament was getting to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2019. Other top women in action Thursday at the French Open include No. 3 seed Paola Badosa, who faces Kaja Juvan, and two-time major finalist Karolina Pliskova, who plays Leolia Jeanjean of France. No. 13 Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 champion, will face Alize Cornet of France in the first night session match between women at Court Philippe Chatrier in this year’s French Open. Reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who is seeded No. 2 in the men’s draw, will open the day’s schedule in Chatrier against Laslo Djere of Serbia. No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, last year’s runner-up to Novak Djokovic in Paris, will take on Zdenek Kolar of the Czech Republic.
