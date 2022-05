There are several events planned in the Mother Lode the last few days of May. Foothill Pregnancy Center is throwing a barnburner of a fundraising event called LIFE at the RANCH! This is a western-style BBQ with all of the sides on Friday, May 27th from 5:30 to 8:30 PM at Old Oak Ranch. Jim Ranger from the 2020 season of The Voice will be performing, western attire is encouraged and more details are in the event listing here.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO