Traffic was bumper-to-bumper during peak driving hours Thursday across many of the city’s streets and highways ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Car travel has been steadily increasing over the last few months, rebounding to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which estimated that 6 million travelers, or 3.4 million vehicles, will cross its bridges and tunnels over the upcoming holiday weekend, similar to 2019 traffic volumes.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO