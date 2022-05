Dakotah Earley is turning 24 today, less than three weeks after his life nearly ended when a gunman shot him three times during a robbery in Lincoln Park. “Although he has an uphill battle to overcome, he continues to improve with each day,” Earley’s family said in a GoFundMe campaign update Monday. “A couple weeks ago, we didn’t know if he would live to see another day, let alone another birthday. We are so grateful for the work God is doing in Dakotah’s life and how much love and support we as a family and Dakotah have been shown. We appreciate each one of you during this time.”

