ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL World Reacts To The Viral Tom Brady Video

By Hunter Hodies
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Brady made sure to bring the heat for a video that helps promote "The Match" which will take place on June. 1. Brady brought a cardboard version of...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Jerry Rice Has Harsh Message For Charles Barkley

On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors entered Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals with a chance to book their ticket into the NBA Finals. Steph Curry and company took a commanding 3-0 lead in the series before the Dallas Mavericks finally found a win. With a 3-1 lead in the series, the Warriors had a chance to eliminate the Mavericks from the playoffs tonight.
NBA
The Spun

Josh McDaniels Sends Message After Colin Kaepernick Workout: Fans React

On Thursday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels made it clear that Derek Carr is the team's starting quarterback. His comments came after the team worked out former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Here's what he said, via ESPN:. "Nah, I mean, I think Derek's pretty comfortable with where...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Jon Gruden Had Message After Win In Court Today

A Las Vegas court ruled in favor of Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the NFL going to trial. According to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL's requests to instead proceed the case through arbitration and dismiss Gruden's claims altogether. "I'm just going to let...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Nick Chubb Makes His Opinion On Baker Mayfield Extremely Clear

Some Cleveland Browns players may not have been big fans of Baker Mayfield, but it seems Nick Chubb certainly was. At Browns OTAs today, Chubb was asked about Mayfield, who remains a member of the Browns but is not attending workouts as he waits to see where he'll be traded or when the team will release him.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Shares Racy Vacation Photos

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, enjoyed some fun in the sun earlier this month. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his newlywed wife took a trip to Miami for the Formula 1 event. Brittany Mahomes, who's amassed a pretty big following on social media, shared some...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Pelicans Announce Zion Williamson Decision: NBA World Reacts

The New Orleans Pelicans and NBA fans have received some good news regarding Zion Williamson's impending return to the basketball court. The Pelicans have cleared Zion in his return to play progression without any restrictions, per NBA insider Andrew Lopez. Recent testing revealed continued improvement in the foot injury he...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Cowboys May Have Gotten A Major NFL Draft Steal

The Dallas Cowboys turned some heads when they selected Jalen Tolbert in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Tolbert spent four seasons playing wide receiver for South Alabama and put up some pretty solid numbers. He finished his collegiate career with 3,140 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns off...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tnt
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Cut Former LSU Tigers Star

The Baltimore Ravens waived cornerback Kevin Toliver today, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Toliver, who did not appear in any games during the 2021 season, joined the Ravens' practice squad back in November and signed a futures deal with the team in January. Now, he's back on the market and...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Longtime NFL General Manager Died On Tuesday Morning

A monumental figure in the history and shaping of the Seattle Seahawks franchise passed away Tuesday morning. At the age of 95, NFL lifer John Thompson died in Las Vegas, per his son, Mike. Thompson was the first ever general manager of the Seahawks and even helped pick the team's...
NFL
The Spun

Magic Johnson No Longer With ESPN: Fans React

Magic Johnson's latest stint at ESPN didn't last very long. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the Lakers legend is no longer part of the network's NBA Countdown squad. Johnson made just one appearance this season for NBA Countdown. It was announced back in October that he...
NBA
The Spun

Jalen Rose Admits Mistake With His Vote: NBA World Reacts

Jalen Rose is trending on social media Wednesday night for a voting mistake. The NBA released its 2021-22 All-NBA selections earlier this week. While Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was not an All-NBA selection, he did receive one third-team vote. Jalen Rose has been identified as the person who...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dak Prescott Makes His Opinion On Ezekiel Elliott Very Clear

There may be some people who doubt Ezekiel Elliott at this point in his NFL career, but Dak Prescott is not one of them. Prescott was asked about his expectations for Elliott this season during Wednesday's OTA session, and the quarterback stuck up for his backfield mate. "Nothing ever changes...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Steve Smith Announces He's Landed NFL Coaching Job

Steve Smith Sr. is returning to the NFL, but this time around it'll be as a coach. On Thursday morning, Smith announced that he's joining the New York Giants' coaching staff. "Guess what, folks? I hate to break it to you, but it's official. Agent 89 is now part of the coaching staff for the New York Giants," Smith said in a video he shared on Twitter. "Sorry, just wanted to let you know."
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

Report: Panthers' Demand In Baker Mayfield Trade Revealed

Before selecting rookie QB Matt Corral with a third-round pick in this year's draft, the Carolina Panthers reportedly discussed a potential trade deal for Baker Mayfield with the Cleveland Browns. The hang up in the trade negotiations reportedly came in discussions about Mayfield's guaranteed $18.8 million fifth-year option. According to...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Ex-College Football Star Leaving NFL Job To Return To Alma Mater

The Miami Hurricanes are bringing an old alum back to their football program. Per David Hyde of the Sun-Sentinel (h/t Pro Football Talk), Miami hired former running back and Seattle Seahawks personnel executive Alonzo Highsmith as General Manager of football operations. Highsmith will operate in a scout-heavy role for new...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Star Made Big Appearance Change This Offseason

With OTAs finally here, Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has unveiled a new look. Lawrence told NFL Network's Jane Slater that he cut his dreadlocks. He has been growing out his hair since his rookie year in 2014. The reason Lawrence changed his appearance is because he's "feeling more...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Johnny Manziel Shares Racy Video Of Girlfriend

Life has been pretty good for Johnny Manziel lately, even though he's not on an NFL roster. He's been enjoying the Fan Controlled Football league and a newfound romance. Just two months ago, the former first-round pick was spotted on the beach with Instagram model Kenzie Walker. "Johnny certainly looks...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Wide Receiver Appears To Be Injured

The Dallas Cowboys' receiving corps will be a bit shorthanded for OTAs this week. That's because James Washington was spotted in a walking boot. At this time, the specifics of Washington's injury are unknown. In an interview with Cowboys Country, however, he said the walking boot is simply a precautionary measure.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Kevin Durant Responds To James Worthy's Comment On NBA

Los Angeles Lakers legend James Worthy had a harsh critique of the modern NBA in a recent interview. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant apparently took notice as well. Appearing on Stoney and Jansen with Heather, Worthy admonished the way current NBA players play and act. He said that players entering the NBA today "are not fundamentally sound" then ridiculed them because all they do in his eyes are "practice threes, lift weights, get tattoos, tweet and go on social media."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
514K+
Followers
62K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy